WABASH — Churubusco’s Business Professionals of America Chapter traveled to their Regional Leadership Conference at Heartland Career Center in Wabash on Dec. 14, where members placed in the Top 10 in many categories of academic competition.
Many of the winners are now qualifiers for their respective contests at the State Leadership Conference, held in downtown Indianapolis in March.
Churubusco students placing in their contests were:
Tyler Miller: third place, Small Business Management Team; first place, Advanced Spreadsheet Applications; and second place, Administrative Support Concepts.
Karsten Courtney: first place, Computer Security; first place, Administrative Support Concepts; and fourth place, Computer Programming Concepts.
Luke Wilson: Third place, Digital Media Production and fifth place, Graphic Design Promotion.
Grace Denison: Third place, Small Business Management Team; first place, Digital Communication & Design Concepts and second place, Business Meeting Management Concepts.
Marissa Lehman: First place, Basic Office Systems & Procedures; Second place, Interview Skills; and first place, Financial Math & Analysis Concepts.
Dawson Clark: Sixth place, PC Servicing & Troubleshooting; third place, Basic Office Systems & Procedures; and first place, Digital Marketing Concepts.
Officially formed in 1966 as the Office Education Association, Business Professionals of America has a strong history as a career and technical student organization that contributes to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic and technological skills for students at the middle, secondary and post-secondary levels.
For more than 50 years, BPA has worked to serve as an innovator in career and technical education, providing its members with opportunities for growth through education, competition, community service and personal development.
The Churubusco Jr/Sr High School chapter advisor is Scott Truelove.
