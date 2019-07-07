CHURUBUSCO — After months of talk of a new internet service provider in the town of Churubusco, interested parties announced last week that they were no longer pursuing a project.
Busco Connect was an anticipated new ISP for the area, providing both fiber optic cable and high speed wireless service to residents and businesses in the town — after many complaints from Churubusco residents about their current internet options.
“Unfortunately, there is not enough interest to make the investment in Churubusco,” Liz Burnham, marketing manager, said. “The response was slight compared to the potential number of customers possible.
“We appreciate the people who signed up and posted on Facebook about the need for services.”
Busco Connect was a topic of conversation at several Churubusco Town Council meetings over the past year, with much support from councilmen and other town officials, as well as officials at the county level.
“The support was appreciated and noted,” Burnham said. “All have worked hard to push this effort forward. We are unhappy with the final results, but feel the level of interest does not warrant continuing to pursue bringing our services to Churubusco. Thank you for making us feel welcome and appreciated in your town.”
Busco Connect released package prices for the area, to which many said were too high priced compared to current internet service providers.
For fiber service, 50 Mbps download speed was offered for $64.95 with a $199 sign-up fee. One hundred Mbps was $99.95 and 200 Mbps was $149.95 monthly.
Private LTE home wireless ranged in price from $49.95 and $99.95 per month, and 5 Mbps and 25 Mbps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.