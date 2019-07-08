COLUMBIA CITY – Holiday Inn Express and Suites Hotels opened for business in Columbia City and will host a ribbon cutting Monday, July 22 at 11 a.m.
“We chose Columbia City because of the sense of community,” Neev Patel, general manager of Holiday Inn Express, said. “The hospitality is unmatched. Columbia City was an easy choice.”
The Patel family has built and managed hotels in the area for more than 10 years including hotels in nearby Fort Wayne and Plymouth, as well as Michigan.
“We welcome the Holiday Inn Express to our community,” Ryan Daniel, Mayor of Columbia City, said. “This is yet another example of how Columbia City is a great place to start and grow a business.”
Holiday Inn invested $4 million to build and equip the new hotel, and created 13 full-time and two part-time jobs in Whitley County.
“Although we have several strong hospitality options in the community, we believe that many of our local businesses refer their overnight guests to out-of-town hotels,” said Jon Myers, Whitley County Economic Development Corporation president. “We think having another national hotel chain with a presence in Columbia City will encourage out of town guests to consider all of our local options to help us attract and retain more business from travelers.”
Join the celebration of Holiday Inn Express and Suites opening during the open house for refreshments and tours of their spacious and functional rooms, conference space, fitness center and pool.
