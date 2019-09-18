CHURUBUSCO — Lynn Elston Snyder, 81, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Snyder was born in Payne, Ohio, on Jan. 4, 1938, to Gerald and Katherine (Evans) Snyder.
He spent his formative years in Payne, Ohio, graduating from Payne High School in 1956. Later he graduated from Bowling Green University.
Lynn was married to Evelyn Lamb in Payne, Ohio, on July 18, 1959. The couple moved to Churubusco in 1972.
He worked for Churubusco State Bank from 1972 until his retirement in 1998. He served as the bank president from 1988 until his retirement.
Lynn had a heart to serve. He was a member of Saint John Bosco Catholic Church and served as a leader of the finance committee for 40 years.
He was a member of Churubusco Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow.
He had a love for singing. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed golfing and working outside.
Lynn is survived by his wife of 60 years, Evelyn Snyder; a daughter, Diane (Bill) Randall; three sons, Doug (Lori) Snyder, Dan (Susan) Snyder, and Richard (Brenda) Snyder; two brothers, Don and David Snyder; a sister-in-law, Donna Snyder; 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gerry Snyder; and a sister, Patricia Linder.
Calling will take place at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, from 3-7 p.m.
The Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
Calling also one hour prior to the Mass on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., at Saint John Bosco Catholic Church on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Memorials are to Riley Hospital for Children, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Masses.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.