WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Jeramy T. Swartz, 47, of Butler, was arrested Nov. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended prior.
Lanikki M. Tinker, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Tanner J. Moyer, 38, of South Whitley, was arrested Nov. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and invasion of privacy.
Patrick J. Schuchman, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, for a body attachment.
Andrew R. Fremion, 39, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Nicholas J. Cox, 49, of Pierceton, was arrested Nov. 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Lloyd W. Tisher IV, 50, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI — neglect of a dependent and OWI per se.
Scott W. Antoniou, 44, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI — neglect of a dependent, OWI per se — controlled substance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Joseph M. Dosen Jr., 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Robert S. Johnson, 38, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 30 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI second and OWI per se.
Randall L. Steigerwald Jr., 40, of South Whitley, was arrested Nov. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with false informing.
Patrick T. Cook, 24, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with reckless driving, possession of marijuana, OWI and OWI per se.
