Happy birthday today to Wayne Gibson; and tomorrow to Jean Baughman, Ruth Lang and Cameron Pulley; Paul Sade Jr., Dee Dee McCoy and Keith Bohde on the 15th; Tonya Carson and Jennifer Fletcher on the 16th; Bob Egolf, Heather Noyes and Loreie Yager on the 17th; Joan Taylor, Wilber Shank, Mandi Krecik, Jon Turla and Kory Poyser on the 18th; and Amy Kirchner, Nicholas Rawles and Alyssa Christlieb on the 19th.
Happy Anniversary today to Stacy and R.T. Refeld; and to Ben and Katie Wagner on the 16th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Madly-In-Love With Me Day today, tomorrow is Farris Wheel Day/Valentine’s Day, Single Awareness Day is the 15th, Do-A-Grouch-A-Favor Day is the 16th, Random Acts Of Kindness Day is the 17th, Battery Day is the 18th and Iwo Jima Day is the 19th.
Not all shortcuts save time and energy. A lot of times it is just an excuse to not do the job right. The measure of a wise person is knowing when a shortcut is actually a shortcut.
