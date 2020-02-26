Inabelle Egolf
CHURUBUSCO — Inabelle Egolf, 103, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Noble County, on Aug. 28, 1916, to Glenn and Gladys (Moore) Veazey. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Elkhart, Indiana, until she was 12, and relocated with her family to Whitley County, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1933, and International Business College in 1935.
Inabelle was married to Norman Egolf in Goshen, Indiana, on June 10, 1939. Norman preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2005.
She retired from G.E. in Fort Wayne after 25 years, where she worked in the Computer Department.
Inabelle was a member of Churubusco United Methodist Church.
She served as a member of Churubusco Public Library Board for many years. She was also a 50-year member of the Smith TWP. Homemakers Club.
Survivors include her daughter, Beverly (David) Salomon; her son, Robert (Lois) Egolf; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
Family will also receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from 3-7 p.m.
Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Churubusco United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
