CHURUBUSCO — The Lady Eagles won 25-15, 25-7, 25-11 at Hamilton Tuesday, Sept. 24. Melanie Geiger had 9 kills and 10 aces. Katy Krider had 5 digs. Mallory Sphar had 21 assists. ‘Busco defeated Westview 25-23, 25-20, 25-19 Thursday, Sept. 19. Hannah Boersema had 11 kills and 3 blocks. Sphar served 3 aces and had 33 assists. Krider earned 21 digs.
Volleyball wins at Hamilton, beats Westview
NICOLE MINIER
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Impeach President Trump?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Guns taken from Angola home
- Meningitis reported in Kendallville
- Teens arrested in liquor store break-in
- Huntertown students unearth 25-year-old time capsule
- Families left in a lurch with day care closing
- Rapa Nui's Catholic church colorful, vibrant
- Accusations fly in race for mayor
- Early morning warrant service nets alleged cocaine dealer
- 2 arrested following gunshots at rural Cromwell home
- Crash near Hamilton kills Michigan woman
Images
Videos
Latest News
- DeKalb Health becomes Parkview DeKalb
- Blazer spikers beaten on senior night
- Several gather for Fee-Howard Wetland Preserve dedication
- After delay, Blazers roll to 42-7 win
- Four teachers join Butler faculty
- Meningitis reported in Kendallville
- 2 arrested following gunshots at rural Cromwell home
- Extra payday helps push county budget 7% higher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.