Nov. 25
0730 Crossing guard detail.
0939 Paperwork done and sent.
1219 Bluffton Police Department sending a package here.
1400 Report of a suspicious couple in Threshers Ridge trying to raise money for a business, this occurred yesterday.
1500 Crossing guard detail.
2020 Flashlights around pond behind C&A. It’s an employee.
2230 Bank detail.
2335 Individual on station to advise she is moving out of her office at Farmers and Merchants building.
2353 DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department wanted us to deliver a message to resident on North Main Street, completed.
Nov. 26
0003 Found green van at James Auto with interior lights on. Everything appears ok.
0730 Crossing guard detail.
0852 EVOC paperwork sent.
1045 Owner of Lucky Lady building in with paperwork reference prior report, locks were not changed, bad key.
1402 Injured deer behind old Dana building. It took off.
1500 Crossing guard detail.
1630 Owner of Lucky Lady back in to report possible break in some time ago.
1800 Individual on station for a crash report.
1900 Subject wants Officer Jones to call her.
2317 An ex-boyfriend showed up at residence on Windsor Drive. Wouldn’t leave, is now gone. Made phone contact and warned him of criminal trespass.
Nov. 27
0818 The Christmas tree blew over at Main and Line streets.
0945 Power line down across road on North Circle Drive. Not a power line and not across road.
1015 Contacted state highway about traffic light at Main and Whitley streets.
1117 Line across road at U.S. 33 and park entrance. Had dispatch contact AEP. Is not on, wrapped around another wire.
1150 Assisted AEP with traffic while repairing line.
2300 Lassus is closed. Employee said she had a suspicious vehicle on lot last night.
Nov. 28
1024 Respond to residence on Millstone Run. Son there and not supposed to be. He was gone when reported.
1045 Report of a sewer backed up in the 400 block of Mill Street. Contacted Jeremy.
Nov. 29
0045 Meet at Citgo, two males attempted to buy alcohol and when the employee said no, they threatened him. They’re gone now.
0758 Unwanted party on Millstone Run again. Told him to leave and not return.
0842 Dispatched to Vandalia Apartments reference driver’s side windows broken out.
1321 Assist Indiana State trooper with a warrant service at 828 Threshers Run.
1500 Shop vac stolen from an unlocked garage on Charlotte Avenue.
1700 A stolen gun from here was recovered after a pursuit in Fort Wayne.
1900 Possible road rage incident. subject tailgating a female, she was passed on a double yellow other driver got out at SR 205 & U.S. 33 and shook his finger at her.
2300 Lassus detail.
Nov. 30
1200 Funeral detail from Avilla.
1515 Out at Citgo reference a hit/skip crash. Happened around 1330 hours. Will review video for evidence.
2230 Bank detal.
2300 Lassus detail.
Dec. 1
0630 Suspicious vehicle on McDonald’s lot.
