Happy birthday today to twins Eva Gilbert and Neva Gaff; and tomorrow to Amanda Zolman and Annie Skinner; to Tara Plummer, Hilda Shively and Alma Fritz on the 25th; Mary Lou McDowell and Vonetta Trowbridge on the 26th; Emily Munk on the 27th; Jennie Sue Trier on the 28th; and to Greg Childs, Becky Mathieu and Steve Hackett on the 29th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Handwriting Day today, tomorrow is Compliment Day, Opposite Day is the 25th, Spouses Day is the 26th, National Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust is the 27th, Kazoo Day is the 28th and Puzzle Day is the 29th.
In nature, as in life, there are always two sides. There will always be an “up” to a “down,” an “in” to an “out,” and a “good” to a “bad.” Find your good — and let it move you! Be safe out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.