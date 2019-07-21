COLUMBIA CITY – For 17 years, Columbia City and Whitley County has been the site of the annual car show to benefit Junior Achievement. That tradition continues on Aug. 3 downtown at the courthouse in Columbia City.
The car show typically draws more than 100 cars to participate in the show, with the majority coming from Whitley County and nearby Fort Wayne. Some entrants have come from as far away as Muncie and even places in Michigan, according to organizers.
“Last year, we had 127 cars and in 2017 we had 154,” said event organizer Julie Copeland, who also serves on the JA board. “We had 56 repeat entrants from prior years and 71 new participants to our 2018 show.”
Registration for car show participants is $15 at the gate or $10 if pre-registered by July 28. Entrants are judged in seven categories, with prizes awarded to the top three. Categories are: 1949 and older; 1950s; 1960s; 1970s; 1980s; 1990s; 2000 and newer
“We have volunteer judges who walk around and judge every car that wants to be in for a chance at the top 3 in their category,” Copeland said. “We also have a People’s Choice award and that is given to the car that gets the most votes. Each vote costs $1.”
For the general public, however, admission is free.
“It’s a wonderful family friendly event, that shows off all the cool cars,” Copeland said.
In addition to the plethora of cars, DJ Fast Eddie will playing oldies, the Lions club is selling food, and both the Farmers Market and Art in the Alley will be going on. The streets are closed off to traffic on the square.
Gates open at 8 a.m. and prizes are awarded at 1 p.m.
Proceeds from the car show are used to support JA of Whitley County’s efforts of providing financial literacy classes to students in the three Whitley County school systems, Copeland explained. Community volunteers are used to take the JA curriculum to students in their classroom.
“In 2018-2019 school year, we reached approximately 3,000 students,” Copeland said. “It’s wonderful to see the light bulb click on when I’ve explained to third graders about ‘Wants and Needs’ and how their parent’s paycheck has to stretch for all the needs and wants are not always available.
Other topics discussed in the unit lesson are taxes, consumer and producers, and other subjects that del with financial responsibility in real life. The lessons are provided free to students and school systems and meet state education standards.
“All the lessons are taught by volunteers who give their time to go in and make a difference informing students based on the grade level lesson. We help supplement the schools’ lessons in this area,” Copeland said.
“Who doesn’t remember having JA as a child in school?” Copeland continued. “I loved it when I had it growing up and that’s why I’ve been a volunteer teacher for JA for 19 years, on the board for 17 and car show chair for 11. Giving back to the community — turning on the light bulbs about personal finance for students.”
Vendors are still being accepted for the car show. Booth space is $20 for nonprofits and $25 for others. For more information, contact Julie Copeland at julie.copeland@spsx.com or call 260-609-6039.
