CHURUBUSCO — Brevin’s Downtown Eatery once again hosted the annual Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber banquet Tuesday, Dec. 10. announcing winners of the 2019 Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year, along with artwork for the group’s new logo.
More than 65 members of the community packed themselves into the restaurant, enjoying the sounds of Christmas Carols as performed by the Churubusco Chimers before the award announcements. The Chimers, a talented group of local 4th and 5th graders, played hand-held chimes as those in attendance enjoyed appetizers.
Edwin Coe Spirits earned the 2019 Business of the Year Award, thanks in part to Joe and Kristin Collins’ ever present willingness to help the community.
“Joe is from here and chose to stay in Churubusco to grow his business. “The Tasting Room brought a new venue to the area.” Madalyn Sade-Bartl said, describing the distillery’s impact upon the local economy. “They donate to any fundraiser they learn of.”
The 2019 Citizen of the Year Award had a unique twist, as the Chamber gave the award not to just one person this year, but two.
Niki and Bret Keister of 46 Graphics earned the achievement for their community dedication and ongoing efforts which have helped transform downtown Churubusco. From Bret’s hand-painted mural to the Keister’s use of their building’s large bank of windows as a seasonal display, they have worked tirelessly to change the former factory’s drab appearance.
Niki’s work on the Chamber’s Facebook page has proved instrumental to its success along their work to reintroduce Shop Small in Busco, a campaign that highlighted small business throughout the community.
“As a result, many businesses reported having their best day of the year,” Sade-Bartl added, “and their Chalk Walk during Turtle Days brought an additional draw to downtown despite the rain.”
New artwork and a fresh logo for the Chamber of Commerce was also revealed during the night’s festivities along with the announcement of the newly elected 2020 Executive Board: President Kevin Rothgeb, vice president branch manager PNC Bank; Vice President Madalyn Sade-Bartl, Churubusco clerk-treasurer; Secretary Sara Hughes, Star Financial Bank; Treasurer Rachel Eyermann, Churubusco Public Library director.
(0) comments
