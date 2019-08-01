COLUMBIA CITY — Beau Spaw, 21, of Winona Lake, pleaded guilty on Monday, July 22, to one count of child molesting, a Level 3 felony.
He was arrested Feb. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department. Two other child molesting charges against him were dropped. He will be sentenced Aug. 19 in Whitley Circuit Court.
Spaw has remained in the Whitley County Jail since his arrest.
Robert D. Love Sr., 58, of Columbia City, appeared in Whitley Circuit Court Monday, July 22, for a pre-trial conference.
The State of Indiana filed a Notice Of Intent To Seek Habitual Offender Status for Love, who faces one charge of child molesting — fondling or touching with a child under 14 — a Level 4 felony.
A decision was delayed; another pre-trial conference is set for Aug. 12.
Love has been in the custody of the Whitley County Sheriff since June 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.