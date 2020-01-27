Happy birthday to Kayla Pippenger, Karl Sieberns, Miley McCard and Ben Wagner; and tomorrow to Lori (Herron) Crigger, Bob Hursey, and Clifford Perlich; J.D. Krider, Kate McDowell and Stacie Roehman on the 1st; Nita Abshire and Ashton Ford on the 2nd; Teresa Perry and Shawn McCoy on the 4th; and Arleen Zumbrun, T.K. Savieo, Christina Horne and Erv Brendel on the 5th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Croissant Day today, tomorrow is Backward Day (reverse your behavior, direction, clothes and the like), Wear Red Day (Heart Disease Awareness in Women) is the 1st, Ground Hog Day is the 2nd, Carrot Cake Day is the 3rd, Thank-A-Mailman Day is the 4th and Weatherperson’s Day is the 5th.
February is Weddings Month, as well as, Snack Month, Library Lover’s Month, Hot Breakfast Month, Heart Month, Grapefruit Month, Children’s Dental Health Month, Cherry Month, Bird Feeding Month and Black History Month.
Whatever your reason for celebrating might be, go out and make it a great month! After all it is our shortest, and spring will be here before you know it! Be safe out there!
