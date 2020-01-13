WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Daniel J. Shipley, 42, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with obstruction of justice, intimidation and three counts of invasion of privacy.
Elijah J. Morrison, 40, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 7 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a minor.
Joe Calhoun, 60, of Claypool, was arrested Jan. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI.
Jenna A. Scott, 21, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to return to lawful detention.
Derek M. Grim, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with burglary and theft.
Darrell R. Guerin, 50, of South Whitley, was arrested Jan. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of violation of a restricted license, OWI and OWI per se.
James E. Owens Jr., 45, of Sioux Falls, S.D., was arrested Jan. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Michael A. Owen, 29, of Hobart, was arrested Jan. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Kathy J. Foreman, 39, of Sidney, was arrested Jan. 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Ryan S. Shearer, 31, of South Whitley, was arrested Jan. 9 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with sexual battery.
Jonathon D. Atterberry, 19, of South Whitley, was arrested Jan. 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Jermaine J. Lighthall, 21, of South Bend, was arrested Jan. 9 charged with possession of marijuana.
Nevada S. Elliott, 40, of South Whitley, was arrested Jan. 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, a legend drug, a schedule II controlled substance, paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.
Kaylee R. Helvie, 26, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Tyrone Cole Jr., 31, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se and possession of marijuana.
Austin D. L. Esterline, 33, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 11 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with criminal mischief, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and disorderly conduct.
Jajuan A. McCord, 27, of Gary, was arrested Jan. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
James A. Britt, 36, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Emily A. King, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 11 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with criminal trespass and conversion.
Nicole D. Wilson, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 12 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI.
Adam C. Myers, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 12 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Alyssa S. Brandt, 24, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 12 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Courtney S. Miller, 24, of Tiffin, Ohio, was arrested Jan. 12 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
