Happy birthday today to Whitney Ray, Danae Delanoy and her grandpa Emanuel Geiger; and tomorrow to Gloria Parish; to Bob LaFever and Rose Greve on the 18th; Andy Ott and Holly Gibson on the 19th; Pat Gerke on the 20th; Chris McCoy and Eric Hoolpeter on the 21st.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Nothing Day today, tomorrow is Hot Buttered Rum Day, Winnie The Pooh Day is the 18th, Popcorn Day is the 19th, Disc Jockey Day is the 20th, Hugging Day is the 21st and Celebration Of Life (children and grandchildren) Day is the 22nd.
Nothing is permanent except change. Be willing to face that, and everything else is chocolate syrup — hey, you eat what you like, and I will eat what I like! Make it a great day, ya’ll.
