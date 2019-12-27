January
Ed Scott was named Whitley County Amateur Radio Club HAM of the Year, and Roger McEntarfer remained as president of the organization.
The City of Columbia City approved a $1 million purchase of new 911 dispatch equipment for a new center, which was expected to be put in use later in the year.
Whitley County Consolidated Schools saw an increase from 91.6% to 95% in graduation rate from 2017 to 2018. Smith-Green also saw a slight increase, from 89.32% to 90.8%.
The Churubusco Chamber of Commerce named Emily Munk Citizen of the Year and Brevin’s Restaurant as Business of the year.
Churubusco FFA’s Forestry team of Blaire Foote, Alexis Starkey, Faith Resler and Ben Teague placed first out of 15 teams in the regional senior forestry judging competition.
Five Churubusco band members were selected from 170 applicants to perform at the Indiana Bandmaster’s Association All-District Honor Band event — Marissa Lehman, Kaitlynn Shull, Sam Keily, Ethan Krider and Audrey Orth.
Smith-Green Community Schools received two anonymous donations totaling almost $1,000 to cover school lunch costs.
The Whitley County Humane Society reported an optic in neglect cases and intake rate in 2018. The shelter saw more than 1,000 cats and dogs in the year.
Andrew Bowyer was named Snowcoming King at Churubusco High School. Other senior representatives were Nathaniel Keener, Micah Kreager, Parker Sturtz and Seth Tolin.
Junior Achievement celebrated 50 years in Whitley County.
February
Columbia City’s Lauren Liston advanced to the state swim finals, along with Ryan Devito, Aaron Fix, Charlie Varga and Noah Johns.
Indian Springs Middle School’s seventh-grade girls basketball team finished its season with a 21-0 record and the conference title after defeating Norwell in the championship game.
Construction continued on the new Columbia City High School property, located south of Columbia City on SR 9. The building is expected to be completed for the 2020-2021 school year.
Edwin Coe Spirits hosted a grand opening event at its location along U.S. 33 in Churubusco.
Five Whitley County wrestlers advanced to the semi-state after competing well at the Carroll Regional — Churubusco’s Reese Wicker and Dominic Heath, and Columbia City’s Jackson Pettigrew, Carter Wireman and Jarrett Forrester. Wicker and Pettigrew later advanced to the state finals.
The Salvation Army of Whitley County reported a record number of donations for the previous year.
Jessica Hockemeyer, of the Whitley County Election Office, was presented with the Voter Registration Official of the Year award on behalf of Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson.
After the safe transfer of an infant from its mother to the Columbia City Fire Department under the Safe Haven Law, city officials were looking into their options for installing a Baby Box in the city. After many donations were made, the box was installed and commissioned in December.
The Whitley County Plan Commission killed a rezoning request for a proposed rehab facility near the Churubusco town limits, called, “Allendale.”
Churubusco High School won the Northeast Corner Conference weightlifting competition at Lakeland High School.
March
Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel delivered his State of the City address, hosted by the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center, with the theme that the, “state of our city is thriving.”
Josiah Bell and Brett Cretsinger, Churubusco Elementary School students, advanced to the regional competition for the science fair.
The town of Churubusco turned down a contract with the Regional Sewer District after much discussion.
Churubusco Elementary School’s archery team qualified for the state competition for the second year in a row, along with junior Kaitlyn Shull. The teams were coached by Toby Rice, Scott Royer and Susan Merman.
Parkview Whitley Hospital was recognized as one of the nation’s top hospitals, receiving the Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals award.
Local officials were continuing to advocate for updates to U.S. 30 to promote safety and alleviate traffic problems.
Churubusco students won 22 Scholastic Art awards — the most the school had ever won.
Whitley County 4-H raised $14,000 to put toward a handicapped ramp at the fairgrounds through its street sign benefit auction, in which people purchased the naming rights for the “streets” within the fairgrounds.
Churubusco’s Rotary Club brought in more than $27,000 at its annual auction.
Whitley County’s 4-H program was one of the fastest growing in the state with 811 4-H members in 2018, up 42 from the previous year.
Churubusco pole vaulter Sam Wood won the indoor state track meet at Bloomington.
The Whitley County Health Department brought in a new tool to address community health needs — a health educator — a position that was filled by Carlie LaRue.
Adlock Farms was named a River Friendly Farmer by the Whitley County Soil and Water Conservation District.
April
Smith-Green Community Schools created an assistant principal position at Churubusco Elementary School.
Road improvements were on the way in Whitley County as the state announced $1.3 million in grants to Whitley County agencies through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings initiative.
Churubusco’s girls and Columbia City’s boys won the county track meet, held in Churubusco.
The town of Churubusco’s utility and clerk’s offices moved to Line Street to provide more space for employees and a more convenient location for residents who utilize their services.
Roof repairs, new carpet and a resurfaced track were on the list of Smith-Green Community Schools’ long-term capital projects plan.
More than 50 Smith-Green Community Schools staff members participated in a “walk-in,” showing solidarity in a statement — teachers and school districts needed more state funding.
Churubusco High School’s top 10 students were: Breanna Baughman, Alexander Bertrand, Rebekah Huelsenbeck, Nathaniel Keener, Brooklynn Kelley, Jada Kirkpatrick, Brooke Nondorf, Katie Shambaugh, Parker Sturtz and Jamie Zeigler.
Columbia City’s boys golf team won the county golf match, hosted by Whitko at Sycamore Golf Club in North Manchester.
Churubusco’s boys track team won its own invitational for the 12th straight time.
Smith-Green Community Schools renewed its contract with Superintendent Dan Hile by a unanimous vote for a salary of $91,000 per year.
According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population in Whitley County was on the rise, with the county adding 297 residents in the most recent year and 784 over eight years for a total population of 34,074.
Leadership Whitley County celebrated the graduation of its 18th class, which included Oshion Alexander, Morgan Booker, Stephanie Bradbury, Nick Brewer, Rachel Creech, Ryan Devito, Kaitlin Frank, Todd Hathaway, Karen Hedrick, Margie Herron, Atalie Honker, Sara Hughes, Cari Juillerat, Sam Ladowski, Erin Marker, Cheryl Mertz, Sue Morse, Leslee Robinson, Rebecca Schmidt, Doug Sheckler, Jonathan South, Lauren South, Jeffrey Sparkman, Emily Studebaker, Jamie Swaidner, Andrew Thompson, Melanie Thornsberry and Shane Wilson.
May
Columbia City’s boys track team won the Northeast 8 Conference meet.
The Indiana Municipal Power Association planned a nearly $8 million investment in Columbia City for a solar panel park, which would be located on Opportunity Drive in the Armstrong Corporate Park.
Friends of Concord Cemetery were making progress — pulling weeds, cleaning headstones and marking graves after about 10 months of work at the site.
The town of Churubusco received a $5,000 grant from NIPSCO to help pay for a rain garden at the Churubusco schools location — a $20,000 project in total.
Churubusco’s boys and girls cross country teams placed second in the Northeast Corner Conference meets.
Churubusco’s History Center moved to a new location, 201 N. Main St., that offered a larger space to display items.
June
Multiple Whitley County athletes competed in the state track finals in Bloomington, including pole vault state runner-up Sam Wood, Liam Hesting, Maggie Burita, Mariah Schaefer and Lillie Oddou.
Alex Hedrick advanced to the state finals in boys golf.
The community rallied around Jackson Longenbaugh, a CCHS 2019 graduate who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Churubusco’s Sam Wood and Maggie Burita advanced to the state finals in track.
A special event was held at Churubusco High School to celebrate 45 years of musical theater, honoring Harold Norman.
Greg Childs, of Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, was elected to lead the Indiana Funeral Directors Association as its president for the 2019-2020 year. He was the first funeral director from Whitley County to be elected to the office.
Churubusco FFA’s wildlife team Alexis Starkey, Nick Teague and Ben Teague was state runner-up.
Churubusco High School graduate Wyatt Gillenwater opened a barbershop in downtown Churubusco, called “North Main Barbershop.”
Churubusco track coach Zach Dock was named as one of the top in the state as the Indiana Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches Class A Coach of the Year for boys track and field.
Churubusco High School’s Nate Konger and Blaire Foote were named state champions in the Indiana FFA Welding Contest.
Pat Esslingen made history on June 19 when she was installed as the first female commander of American Legion Post No. 157 in Churubusco.
July
A building was added to the Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds — a maintenance building for storage of mowers, UTV and the rest of the maintenance and landscaping equipment for the fairgrounds.
Kyler Ridge Subdivision in Churubusco quickly filled with residents, just months after it was opened in 2019. Construction on the 35-unit apartment complex was completed in April and most units were occupied by July.
A potential new internet service provider passed on an opportunity to offer services to Churubusco residents, despite being welcomed by town officials. Busco Connect planned to offer fiber optic and high speed wireless service to residents; however, company officials state that there wasn’t enough interest to make the investment in Churubusco.
The Whitley County community mourned the loss of Whitley County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 Cas, who was killed after a fiery crash caused by a man fleeing police.
Maddie Schroeder, of Columbia City, won one of the closest Large Animal Round Robin contests in the history of Whitley County 4-H, edging second-place Dillon Sheiss by one-tenth of a point in the tiebreaker after the pair scored identically.
The Whitley County 4-H Livestock Auction saw a total of $341,492 in sales on 391 lots. Three records were broken at the 2019 fair — Grand Champion goat milk by Sophia Gebhart for $3,885; Grand Champion dairy wether sold for $3,525 by Reagan Wilson; and Grand Champion rabbit roster was sold by Reese Minthorn for $900.
ChromaSource announced plans to expand operations, adding to its 150 employees at its location in eastern Whitley County.
The Mizpah Shrine Horse Patrol in Whitley County received first-place honors in the International Imperial Session in Nashville, Tenn.
August
The town of Churubusco celebrated a new mural downtown, painted on the side of 46 Graphics’ building, depicting a scene of a shifty-eyed Oscar, hiding under a clump of grass. The mural was designed and painted by 46 Graphics owner Bret Keister.
In honor of being a Tree City USA recipient for the past 25 years, Columbia City was rewarded with a tree by the Arbor Day Foundation. Columbia City resident Ken Lundquist had been president of the Tree Board for more than 10 years and helps lead the board’s activities.
Smith-Green Community Schools started the new school year with several new safety measures in place, thanks to a safety grant from the state, which allowed for an overhaul of the district’s camera system.
The city of Columbia City opened its new $1.6 million dispatch center, hosting a ribbon cutting and open house.
Columbia City’s Parks Department began making plans for the 56 acres of park land it will inherit from the moving of Columbia City High School to its new location south of the city. The city contracted with a firm to assist in gathering ideas for the space, which is located on the other side of Blue River from Morsches Park.
A convoy of historic military vehicles made a stop in Churubusco before continuing on to Noble County.
The annual Churubusco Block Party was a big hit, as the event featured many activities, food and music from Biff & the Cruisers.
Chris Anderson joined the Churubusco Police Department.
September
Isabelle Egolf, a Churubusco native, celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Sidney Basham was named the 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Whitley County in the last time the event would be held on the stage of the Newell Rice Auditorium at Columbia City High School, which will be moved to a new location for the 2020-2021 school year.
Kaitlyn Sheets was named communications coordinator for the United Way of Whitley County.
Enrollment at Smith-Green Community Schools increased by about 15 students — up to about 1,163.
Churubusco’s “favorite son” was memorialized via a mural created by Samantha Fulk. The new mural was located on the side of the Town Utilities Office, 204 N. Line St.
October
Columbia City’s Marching Eagles advanced to the Scholastic State Band Finals.
Columbia City’s won the last varsity football game played on the Max Gandy Athletic Field, a 17-14 win over Norwell.
For the first time in school history, Columbia City’s boys cross country team advanced to the state finals, led by Landon Wakeman, Nathan Mills, Nicholas Mills, Austin Hall, Seth Mills, Jack Mills and Bryce Taylor.
Sailrite, a Whitley County company, celebrated 50 years of operation. Currently, the company works out of a 71,000-square-foot facility on U.S. 30, east of Columbia City.
Churubusco’s Homecoming festivities were postponed after the Eagles’ football game was delayed due to thunderstorms. The make-up date, however, didn’t have much better weather, as it was cold, rainy and windy in the Eagles’ game against undefeated West Noble.
Danny and Linda Worrick celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Fourteen gravestones were restored at Concord Cemetery in Smith Township after $6,000 in funds were raised and a professional cemetery restoration company was hired to repair them.
The Whitley County Economic Development Corporation celebrated local businesses during Manufacturing Day, facilitating field trips between high school students and local companies.
Representatives from the Indiana Department of Transportation visited Whitley County to discuss potential changes to the U.S. 30 and County Road 500E intersection, including a “Median U-Turn,” similar to the “Michigan J-Turn.” The proposal was met with great resistance from local leaders.
Amy Johns was named development director of Passages Inc.
Churubusco’s Town Council made the decision to create an additional police officer position beginning in 2020. The position would help reduce part-time wages and keep the schedule filled.
November
The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Center celebrated its 100th anniversary at its annual banquet, held at the Joseph Decuis farm in southeast Whitley County.
Whitley County 4-H Inc. hosted its annual meeting, in which Janet Hindbaugh, Rebecca Laux, Angela Miller and Jainele Smith were elected to the board.
The city of Columbia City cut the ribbon on a new ice rink, located near the Russel & Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center near the Columbia City High School property.
Kallene Pepple took over as head coach of Churubusco’s girls basketball team.
The town of Churubusco took its next steps toward a potential sewer project south of the town limits. The project would provide sewer service to several residents in need, and town officials felt the project could encourage residential growth that would benefit the town as a whole.
The town of Churubusco looked to pursue a federal road grant, thanks to the work of Clerk-Treasurer Madalyn Sade-Bartl, who recognized the opportunity. If awarded the grant, funds would not be provided until 2025; however, the town expects that there will be several roads in need of work by that time.
The Churubusco Lions Club donated Thesaurus books to third graders at CES. The Lions have presented more than 1,000 books since 2008.
The Barkley family from Churubusco was counting its blessings after a trip to an Indianapolis Colts game resulted in one of their vehicles catching fire in I-69. None were injured, but the vehicle was destroyed.
The Community Foundation of Whitley County honored 41 individuals with Heart of Gold Awards at its annual meeting.
A new McDonald’s opened in Columbia City after the city was without the fast food staple for a month while construction took place. The restaurant had its re-opening on Black Friday.
Whitko’s boys basketball team won its fourth straight game over Columbia City in a competitive, 70-65 game.
December
A Churubusco High School graduate started a salmon-farming company in Auburn — Emergent Holdings.
Jarod Agler, a Central Noble graduate and Columbia City resident, is the head brewer for a regional craft beer operation based in Angola, that serves Chapman’s Brewery, which has a location in Columbia City.
The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center sparked nostalgia with Wolf & Dessauer Christmas windows, which were on display throughout the Christmas season.
The Churubusco Town Council voted to give 3% wage increases to town employees and offer better retirement benefits, which included a dollar-for-dollar match up to 6% of their pay.
Kaylee Simmons, a senior at Churubusco High School, was named the 2020 Lilly Scholar for Whitley County, receiving full tuition to an Indiana college of her choice.
Churubusco was certified as “Broadband Ready” by the state of Indiana. The town worked with the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation to achieve the certification.
Edwin Coe Spirits was named Business of the Year and Niki and Bret Keister were named Citizens of the Year at the annual Churubusco Chamber of Commerce banquet.
Churubusco’s Business Professionals of America Chapter placed several members in the Top 10 of its regional leadership conference in Wabash. Members of the chapter included Tyler Miller, Karsten Courtney, Luke Wilson, Grace Denison, Marissa Lehman and Dawson Clark.
