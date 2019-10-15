CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s football team drew the school with the best record in Sectional 44 to open tournament play.
The Eagles, 6-2, will host 8-0 Southwood on Oct. 25 to start the sectionals.
Southwood leads the Three Rivers Conference, racking up 233 points so far this season while only giving up 36.
The Eagles have lost to Eastside (42-14) and West Noble (33-20). They have tallied 157 points and have given up 87.
Other teams in Sectional 44 include Triton (2-6), Adams Central (7-1), Fremont (4-4), North Miami (3-5), Northfield (4-4) and Caston (0-8).
Sectional 44 is one of the toughest in Class 1A, with three teams ranked in the Top 10 by the Associated Press and Indiana Football Coaches’ Poll.
Southwood and Adams Central are third and fourth, respectively, in both polls. Churubusco is sixth in the Coaches’ Poll and eighth in the AP poll.
Adams Central hosts Caston in round 1.
