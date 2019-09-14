CHURUBUSCO — Bad things happen when you turn the football over.
Class 1A No. 5 Churubusco found out the hard way Friday, losing the ball on four occasions in a 42-14 loss to Eastside in the first Northeast Corner Conference Small Division game for both schools.
The Eagles fell to 3-1 while the Blazers snapped a two-game losing streak to go to 2-2.
The Blazers never trailed in this contest and outgained Churubusco 407-288.
Eastside intercepted three Eagle passes and recovered a fumble.
Another key was that Eastside held running back Jake Fulk to just 37 yards rushing on 17 attempts. Sam Wood picked up some of the slack, gaining 90 yards on six carries for Churubusco.
Eastside’s Michael Geiger set up his team’s first score when he intercepted a Wood pass near midfield.
Quarterback Laban Davis ran for 14 yards on a broken play to the Churubusco 36. Later, he completed passes to Johnny Eck and Lane Burns, the latter covering the final 20 yards for the touchdown. Jaiden Baker’s kick made it 7-0 Eastside with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left.
Churubusco threw the ball away on its next possession but forced an Eastside punt early in the second.
The hosts wouldn’t be as fortunate the next time.
On a first-down play, Eastside’s Dawson Smyth picked off a Wood pass and returned it to the Eagle 1. Matt Firestine scored on the next play, and with the extra point, it was 14-0 Blazers with 10:03 left in the half.
Churubusco responded quickly.
Wood called his own number and took off for a 50-yard run to the Eastside 16. Two plays later, Wood scored from eight yards out. Nick Nondorf added the conversion run to cut the deficit to 14-8 with 8:37 left.
Eastside answered right back.
After two short runs by Firestine, Davis carried again and was hit out of bounds, costing Churubusco 15 yards on a personal foul penalty.
Davis carried three more times, including the final 14 around the right end. The Blazers couldn’t make the two-point play, but led 20-8 with 4:32 to go in the half.
Getting the ball to start the third, Eastside put together its best drive of the night, eating up more than seven minutes of the quarter before freshman Dax Holman scored from three yards out. Baker’s kick made it 27-8.
It went from bad to worse for Churubusco on the next series when a snap hit a player in motion. Eastside’s Eck recovered the ball, and one play later, Davis found Burns for a 33-yard touchdown play and a 34-8 advantage.
Churubusco found the end zone early in the fourth when Wood’s pass was tipped by Burns right into the hands of Eagle receiver Gage Kelly in the end zone. The conversion run failed, making it 34-14 with 8:22 to go.
Davis scored from 31 yards out in the game’s final minute, with Burns connecting with Gavin Wallace on a bad conversion snap for the last score.
Davis finished with 110 yards rushing and two scores. Holman added 66 and one touchdown.
Davis also completed 6-of-8 passes for 102 yards. Burns caught four passes for 95 yards.
Churubusco returns to NECC Small Division action at Prairie Heights on Friday.
