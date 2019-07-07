WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Aaron K. Case, 23, of Warsaw, was arrested June 30, charged with possession of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, marijuana, paraphernalia, OWI and OWI controlled substance.
Tristan A. Young, 36, of Larwill, was arrested July 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Toby D. Watson, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
David A. Nye, 48, of San Jose, Calif., was arrested July 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Ricky C. Bradley, 41, of LaOtto, was arrested July 2, charged with failure to appear.
Weston E. Manter, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Steven C. Printz, 69, of Cromwell, was arrested July 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Sonya K. Perry, 48, of Kendallville, was arrested July 3 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Brandell D. Melvin, 35, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Jacob W. M. Rothgeb, 21, of South Whitley, was arrested July 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Amanda Tracy, 37, of Leesburg, was arrested July 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with reckless driving.
Briceon C. Reiter, 26, of Pierceton, was arrested July 4, charged with reckless driving.
Maritza J. Meza, 20, of Hammond, was arrested July 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Ashley M. Turner, 30, of Greenville, S.C., was arrested July 4 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles.
Alicia N. Bottorff, 27, of Knox, was arrested July 5 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with maintaining a common nuisance.
Dalton T. Barrett, 27, of Columbia City, was arrested July 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Haylie V. Rethlake, 24, of Columbia City, was arrested July 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, driving while suspended misdemeanor and neglect of a dependent.
Brittany D. M. Ginter, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested July 5 by the Indiana State Police, charged with false informing.
Irfan Okic, 49, of Columbia City, was arrested July 7 by the Columbia City Police Department charged with OWI, OWI per se, disorderly conduct and violation of a restricted license.
William R. Jones, 50, of Muncie, was arrested July 7 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with habitual traffic violator, OWI second and OWI endangering a person.
Howard R. Sparks, 44, of Albion, was arrested July 7 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with probation violation, habitual traffic violator, operating while never licensed, resisting law enforcement and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
Dawn N. Goulding, 35, of Churubusco, was arrested July 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash, OWI per se, OWI second and criminal mischief.
