Happy birthday today to Beverly Welch Irving and Rex Platt; and tomorrow to Ron Whittaker, Kathy Roby, Scott Smith and Robin Plasterer; to Phyllis Fritz, Justine Ellet, Toby Ott, Brandon Wyss and Tori Traxler on the 27th; Andrew Biddle, John Schmidt, Braydon Kirchner and Elaine Brumbaugh on the 29th; Tana LaFever, Gary Gordon, Brad Dell II and Gerri Johnson on the 30th; and to Ryan Schwab on the 31st.
Happy anniversary to Britney and Jared Rouch on the 27th; Doug and Laura Fields on the 28th; and to Tom and Karen Rehrer and Don and Sharon Shearer on the 30th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Hot Fudge Sundae Day today, tomorrow is Aunt and Uncle Day, Dance Day is the 27th, Parents Day is the 28th, Lipstick Day is the 29th, Father-In-Law Day is the 30th and Mutt Day is the 31st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.