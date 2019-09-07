Wow.
Last night, I attended the opening performance of “Next to Normal” at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan.
The small cast brought the story to life against a stark set on the historic Tibbits stage through song and tortured emotion. It continues tonight at 7:30 p.m. There is a matinee Sunday and “Next to Normal” concludes with shows next weekend.
Go see it.
I can see why this musical won a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Awards. It’s heavy.
The script is modern and edgy. The play bill warns of mature content and explicit language.
But the story is about family. It is a very real account of how parents and children can get caught in a web of possibly genetic mental disease and enable it and expand it.
The production is sponsored by Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital with support from Pines Behavioral Health, which had staff at the show to speak with anyone stirred by the material. Afterward, a panel that included mental health experts and the cast and crew spoke with the audience.
But, this is first and foremost Broadway. Written by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, the artful lyrics tell much of the story.
Stephanie Burdick, a former Lakeland and Angola High School teacher who now works as Director of Operations at Tibbits, is Diana, a wife and mother suffering from bipolar disorder. She sings with heart and plays the character with raw honesty. Her daughter, Natalie, is portrayed by Jennifer Barnaba, who holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theatre from Ohio Northern University.
A teenage perfectionist, Natalie faces the lure of drugs as she copes with her family nightmare.
There were several times during the play I could have wept, and at intermission, I saw some tears in audience members’ eyes.
During the second act, Natalie and Diana sing together in “Maybe (Next to Normal),” which did make me cry.
Toward the end of the song, Natalie sings:
"I don't need a life that's normal, that's way too far away
But something next to normal would be OK
Yeah, something next to normal, that's the thing I'd like to try
Close enough to normal to get by.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.