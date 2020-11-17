On one of October’s masterpiece days — with shimmering grass, multi-colored leaves and a crystal blue sky — I was blessed to walk with a far-away friend from long ago.
From 6th grade through part of 9th grade, Laura Weaver (now Laura Weaver Brown) and I were often inseparable. Then suddenly — it seemed sudden to me because I had never dreamed it would happen — her family moved to California.
Laura’s parents were Walter and Marilyn Weaver; “Walt” was working hard with WAWK and my father was immersed with helping The News Sun survive and grow.
The Weavers lived one block down and around the corner from us, at 613 E. Diamond St.
Laura and I had much more in common than our neighborhood and our fathers’ ties to the news business.
In those days, she and I walked everywhere together. She had a much larger circle of friends than I did. I was a relative newcomer, having moved to Kendallville just two years earlier. For my first two years here, I attended North Side Elementary. Then I was transferred to Kendallville Central in 6th grade. That’s when I met Laura.
Grades 7-9, called junior high, were in the same building as Central Elementary. The historic Central School has been beautifully restored and converted to the Community Learning Center, and I am grateful every time I enter.
In junior high, Laura and I belonged to many of the same organizations (I especially remember Job’s Daughters), read many of the same books and shared hobbies like sewing. Having learned to sew in home ec, we shopped for fabric and patterns together at Skinners. To this day, Laura continues to sew. She even made her own wedding dress, she told me in a recent email. In those days, every girl learned to sew in home ec and many of us have wonderful sewing memories.
But right about the time the Beach Boys were making California, the center of many people’s universe, Laura moved to Santa Barbara and California, became the center of her universe, too.
Laura has the most beautiful handwriting; for a while long letters kept us close, but eventually we lost touch.
I did not know that in 1971, when I headed to Indiana University, she returned to Fort Wayne to study to become a registered nurse.
On our first walk since 1967, we meandered all over Kendallville, soaking in every ray of that near-perfect October day.
On Main Street we remembered where we shopped, browsed or bought something to eat. We both could taste the cream puffs and eclairs from the bakery on the west side of Main and Mitchell streets, especially the chocolate frosting.
In recent years, Laura and her husband, the Rev. Steve Brown, a pastor, would come back to visit family in Indiana, and Michigan. We saw each other, but it was never enough time.
For this trip to Indiana, they made a lengthy, meandering loop from where they live in California — Cambria Pines By the Sea, a small central coastal village — and visited numerous friends and family members along the way.
Just as Laura and I bought each other exactly the same Christmas present when we were 12 — stationary with lacy cut-outs from Central’s — she answered my “How’s it going?” question exactly as I would if I were asked.
How’s it going?
Enjoying the journey!
When did you live in Kendallville?
Our family — Walter, Marilyn, James, Jill, Shari, Wade and I — lived in Kendallville from 1958 through 1967. Dad was part owner and radio announcer with WAWK. We moved as a family to Santa Barbara in 1967 when I was in 9th grade (Walter bought a real estate business in California, Greentree Realty, and had a regular Saturday evening music radio program on KRUZ. He interviewed the mayor regularly and did “color” for parades.)
I moved back to Fort Wayne in 1971, and attended Parkview-Methodist School of Nursing and met my husband, Steve.
We moved to California, in 1984, with our three children. Dad is currently living in Wabash, Indiana, and is retired, however, he occasionally does a little voice work with my brother, Wade, who owns and broadcasts on a radio station there.
Mom died in 2016, of Alzheimer’s.
My children are Hope (a midwife in the Bay Area); Steve (co-owns a personal training gym and a new indoor plant store in San Francisco, “Petite Monstera”) and Scotty (he was an EMT and now works for Kraft Foods); and nine grandchildren, including a granddaughter in vet school, a grandson, who is a new RN in ER, and one with a degree in computer science. The rest are still in school.
What is your profession?
I am a registered nurse and continue to work with a group of pediatricians. Steve was a medic; he became the director of the Fort Wayne and then the Fresno County EMS, but most recently served as a pastor, and worked with a missions organization to Russia and Ukraine. Steve is currently working for California State Parks at Hearst Castle.
How is COVID-19 where you are?
California has been somewhat varied, county by county. San Luis Obispo County, where we reside, was fairly light, but cases are rising. Many beaches have been closed, but ours weren’t, thankfully.
What are some changes you saw here?
As we traveled this country in September and October, we saw breathtaking beauty in so many places. Also, we experienced what seemed like all four seasons in one trip! (Note: They enjoyed summer and springlike weather when their route east dipped south; fall while they were in Indiana and “winter” when they were at higher elevations during the northern part of their return.)
Something we’ve noticed about California, in the last few years is an increase in roadside trash, a lack of “pride” for community and personal property.
We participate in beach cleanup days, and nearly every walk we take, we pick up all manner of roadside trash.
When we left California, and traveled the country, it was startling to us how little this (litter) problem seems to be compared to most of California.
It was wonderful to spend an afternoon walking around Bixler Lake and around the neighborhoods which looked beautiful, well-kept and updated nicely.
I have such a warm place in my heart for what I consider my “hometown,” with so many wonderful memories.
