As soon as a regulation is declared, it seems like someone will challenge it.
Such is the case with the requirement that people who work in businesses like restaurants must wear masks. Almost immediately after the governor issued the executive order mandating masks, people began presenting their employers with notes from their medical professionals stating that they could not wear a mask for medical reasons.
Knowing that this dilemma would come up again and again, as the county health officer, I appealed to the governor’s staff and the Indiana State Health Department for some guidance. Their reply was to simply have those employees wear face shields.
But the question becomes whether this option is good enough.
Clear plastic face shields were already in use by many health care personnel, but they were in addition to a face mask rather than in place of one.
Now, a team of experts say face shields might replace masks as a more comfortable and more effective deterrent to COVID-19.
Face shields can be quickly and affordably produced and distributed. They should be included as part of strategies to safely and significantly reduce transmission in the community setting, according to physicians from the University of Iowa.
While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began advocating the use of cloth masks to help stop COVID-19 transmission in April, laboratory testing suggests that cloth masks provide only some filtration of virus-sized aerosol particles, which might make face shields a better option.
To be most effective in stopping viral spread, a face shield should extend to below the chin. It should also cover the ears. There should be no exposed gap between the forehead and the shield’s headpiece.
Shields have several advantages over masks. They are reusable, simply requiring cleaning with soap and water or common disinfectants. Shields are usually more comfortable to wear than masks. They even form a barrier that keeps people from easily touching their own faces.
When speaking, people sometimes pull down a mask to make it easier to understand them. But that is not necessary with a face shield. The use of a face shield can serve as a reminder to maintain social distancing, but still allows visibility of facial expressions and lip movements for speech perception. This is especially important for the hearing impaired. But it also is important is dealing with children and others for whom facial expression can play a major role in communication and reassurance.
But what about the ability of a face shield to prevent coronavirus transmission?
The large-scale studies necessary to confirm or deny the effectiveness of face shields have not been conducted yet. But in a simulation study, face shields were shown to reduce immediate viral exposure by 96% when worn by a simulated health care worker within 18 inches of a cough.
When the study was repeated at the recommended physical distance of 6 feet, face shields reduced inhaled virus by 92%.
It should be made clear that face shields should only be one part of any infection control effort, along with social distancing and handwashing, especially as societal restrictions are eased.
There will never be any intervention, even a vaccine, that can guarantee 100% effectiveness against the coronavirus, so face shields should not be held to that standard. However, it is important that we do everything we can to decrease the spread of the pandemic.
Although I have checked online to find face shields available for under $10 each, I have not actually used any of them so far since I have masks to wear whenever I cannot maintain adequate physical distance from other people.
In addition, I have not seen anyone wearing a face shield in public. But the truth is that even wearing a mask is not as commonly seen as I would have expected it to be, which I find very discouraging.
Here is what I would like for you to do. If you leave your home, take a mask with you. Then, if you find yourself close to other people, help protect them by putting the mask over your nose and mouth. But if you cannot wear a mask for some reason, buy a face shield and wear it as the next best thing.
If you do this, thank you for helping to protect the rest of us and all our loved ones. If you choose not to help, I do not understand.
(By the way, while I was writing this, I got a call that another COVID-19 positive nursing home resident had died. It made me very sad.)
