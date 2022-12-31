Q: We are planning on putting in a swimming pool this coming summer and have been talking to pool contractors. There are several different types of pools ranging from vinyl liner pools to fiberglass pools. I know that there are also concrete pools, we have one at our house in Florida. Do you see one type that is better than another for our home in Indiana? Nathan
A: In years past, concrete pools were the only type available. Walls were built out of concrete block or poured concrete, then a concrete bottom was poured, then the whole pool was coated with a stucco finish and painted. Often, they had tile trim around the top and a concrete copping or cap on the top edge.
Somewhere in the 50s they developed steel wall panels that were installed with a concrete footing and a sand/grout bottom. The bottom was troweled smooth and then a vinyl liner was installed on the inside to form a smooth vinyl finish. Often these were installed by do-it-yourselfers and the end result was wrinkles in the vinyl liner that caught dirt that was unsightly. These pools were much less expensive and could easily be remodeled by replacement of the vinyl liner.
Somewhere in the 60s they developed fiberglass wall systems that were installed, and a concrete bottom was poured, and the concrete was coated by plaster and painted. Gunite was also developed, a sand cement mixture that trowels smooth and is finished with an epoxy paint coat.
Now it seems that the most popular type is a full fiberglass pool shell that is set into an excavation hole and around it filled with compacted fill. All of these pool styles have different price points with the vinyl liner generally being the lowest cost and concrete being the most expensive, but also the most versatile. Fiberglass pools can tote similar longevity to concrete pools at a lower cost.
All pools have to be matched to the area of installation, meaning that not all sites are conducive to any particular type of pool. Keep in mind that ground water conditions can cause pools to float or raise out of the ground and they are expensive to fix.
