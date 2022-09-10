Q: We have been talking to a couple of different contractors about doing some exterior remodeling. Our project includes roofing and siding the whole outside of our 50-year-old home. There are a number of product choices that we like, and we are trying to stay in good quality materials. My question is, one company promotes a lifetime warranty and they wanted us to sign the paperwork that night, and the other company had a materials and labor warranty, which is better? Kevin a regular reader
A: Warranties are a tricky thing, and you need to do your homework if it is a critical component to your remodel project.
Under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, the law that regulates warranties, any company must provide a full description of the warranty in writing. It should specify whether the lifetime warranty is it a Full or Limited warranty. And specify, how material manufacture warranties are handled. Usually, the company will handle for the customer, the manufacture warranties on products used. Manufacture installation instructions, which need to be strictly adhered to, are a major factor in how they adjust any warranty issue.
A lifetime warranty often is ended if the ownership has changed, or if the company goes out of business, or is purchased by another company. Is the warranty conditional, meaning do you have to agree to an annual service appointment with the remodeling company, and what are those costs? Do you have to do anything that will keep it in force, or is there anything that you would do to make it invalid. Is there anything that is excluded, like a low-sloped roof, or exposed to unusual conditions of storms or rain? Usually, exclusions are items that are covered by your homeowner’s insurance, like hail or excessive wind damage.
When you ask about your two different companies, how long have they been in business, and check it out with the BBB or with the State of Indiana. Sometimes companies (salespeople) can exaggerate or suggest how long they have been in the business, but that does not represent how long they have been living up to their warranties. If the company that has the lifetime warranty has been remodeling for only a few years, and the company with a labor and material warranty has been doing business for 20 or 30 years, that’s the one you should go with.
