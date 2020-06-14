Q. Oh, my gosh, I am glad I did not sign a contract with a roofing company the first time they visited my house for an estimate. I had one of the companies that install a new metal roof. When the contractor sales representative came, he was very nice and seemed to know all the answers to my questions. He also knew how to avoid the question about details of the project; he had all the right comebacks. The price was a lot of money, but they had financing options that seemed to make it very affordable and the special pricing I was getting was only available that night. I was ready to sign until my wife swooped in and said let’s wait to hear back from a guy who had done a job for someone she works with. He had been out to our house a couple of days before and we wanted to give him a chance, out of courtesy. We did not sign that night; it turns out that the first contractor was doing the same job, not tearing off the original roof and installing a surface fastener corrugated metal roof. Wow, he was half the price. How can that be? We did not go with either contractor and got a different quote that was between the other two contractors. But they tore off the old roof, installed synthetic underlayment and installed a hidden fastener standing seam roof in no time. We are so happy we made what I think is the best choice. — Alan in DeKalb County
A. Good job, Alan. They tell you to get a couple of estimates for a reason.
There is never, and I mean never, a good reason to sign a contract on the first visit.
And readers, if you have signed you have three days to cancel the contract especially if it was signed on your kitchen table.
Secondarily, do not put an exposed fastener metal roof on a finished residential home and think you will get long term performance out of it. Trust me, you will not be able or willing to try to get a reasonable remedy from a lifetime warranty.
You ask how this pricing variation can be; well, this is America, free market and all.
Please, buyer beware.
