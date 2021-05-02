Q. I am so disappointed that I did not have some planned remodeling completed a couple of years ago. I procrastinated on rebuilding my deck and re-siding the house that I was expecting to get done. Then the COVID thing hit so I did not do anything last year. Now I went back to the contractor that I was planning on having do it and he refigured the costs and the price almost tripled. He indicated the increase was because of increased labor costs but also the price of materials has gone up. How can the price go up that much in three years? — Albert in Noble County
A. Our industry experts tell us that costs of construction typically increase by 3-4% annually and this past year that average has increased to 4-5%. But those are seasonal averages across the country.
Yes, the COVID surge of construction has caused many increases in industry pricing. The problematic supply chain has made materials normally back ordered a couple of weeks now 10-12 weeks out.
Labor is at a shortage and thus is causing wages and the price charged for this work to go up.
Materials normally go up a percent or two each year; they went up over 10% this year. Lumber prices have gone up over 200% this last year for several reasons. Plants were shut down during the pandemic and are just starting to come back online but again the labor shortage is causing a slow comeback.
Contractors are busy, so some are taking advantage of that by marking things up a little more, thinking this is an opportunity to make a little more for the extra trouble of planning and extra material wait time.
Some contractors have not figured out the changes in the industry; these will not be around long and will go out of business.
We have been contracting on a cost-plus basis for labor and materials to make sure increased material costs can be covered but still giving customs a fair cost of a project.
When will costs come back down? That is the big question. Some industry experts feel the prices will never come down to pre-pandemic costs.
Lumber and natural materials are commodities priced, so pricing will come down only with decrease in demand.
