According to the Linguistics Society of America, the Bible has been translated into more than 2,500 different languages.
Remarkable as that may seem, that is not even half of the world’s approximately 6,900 distinct languages.
Among the 2,500 languages with a Bible translation is Rapa Nui, the language of Easter Island, a small island about 2,300 miles to the west of Chile. (See our articles on pages C1 and C2 of today’s paper.)
In 2018, a U.S. couple, Robert and Nancy Weber, completed their 40-year project of translating the New Testament into Rapa Nui.
The two linguists created the modern standard for how to write the language, which letters to use and how to spell the words. They also produced school books to help with teaching the Rapa Nui language.
Sadly, many of the world’s languages are dying out. The Webers, who worked with a team they organized from the Rapa Nui community, did a remarkable job of helping to spread and preserve the Word, in both a Biblical and in a linguistic sense.
During our week on the remote island, we found that Rapa Nui has a vibrant Catholic church, which we attended. I will write more about the Catholic church’s role and how it helped unite the people — who had lived in competing tribes — on a future Sunday Religion page.
Our home in Rapa Nui contained an oversize book featuring Pablo Neruda’s work “The Separate Rose,” a collection of poems. Neruda, one of world’s foremost poets, had a special love for Rapa Nui. The poems are from his visit in 1971. Here are a few selections from the very lengthy work which, in the book, was translated from Spanish to English and also into Rapa Nui:
THE ISLAND
All of the islands in the sea were made by the wind.
But here, the crowned one, the living wind, the first,
made his home, folded his wings, and lived:
from diminutive Rapa Nui he distributed his domains,
he blew, he flooded, he manifested his gifts
to the west, to the east, to the open space
until he brought forth pure seeds,
and roots took hold.
VII
THE ISLAND
When the giants proliferated
and walked erect
until they populated the island with stone noses
and, full of life, designated descendants: children
of the wind and lava, grandchildren
of the air and ash, walked the island
with enormous feet:
the breeze had never worked so hard
with its hands,
the cyclone with its crime,
the persistence of Oceania.
Great pure heads,
tall of neck, stern of gaze,
enormous square jaws
in the pride of their solitude,
presences,
arrogant, troubled
presences.
XXIV
THE ISLAND
Goodbye, farewell, secret island rose
of purification, navel of gold:
we all return to the obligations
of our mournful professions and occupations ...
... We return. And this farewell, lavish and lost
is just one more, a goodbye
with no more solemn than that which stays there:
the immobile indifference in the middle of the sea:
a hundred stone gazes turned within
and toward the eternity of the horizon.
Neruda (1904-1973), often referred to as Chile’s national poet, won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971. He was also a politician and a diplomat.
The introduction to the book states that Neruda’s poetry “became an exceptional platform for recovering and disseminating” the Rapa Nui culture.
One of the objectives of translating the poem into Rapa Nui, the introduction continues, “is to strengthen the island’s native tongue, which is currently in a state of extreme vulnerability, and to launch it beyond the island’s shores.”
The introduction aptly notes that “art is and always will be the best vehicle for integration and dialogue” and says the book project “seeks to contribute to a peaceful and beneficial coexistence between the islanders and those of the continent.”
Neruda’s “The Separate Rose” and its translation into Rapa Nui are treasures for this and future generations, wherever they live.
