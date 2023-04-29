I received a couple of emails and one call on the column I wrote, a few weeks ago, to the question from Evan regarding the English Ivy that was growing on the brick exterior of his home. He went on to explain that they keep up with the maintenance of the house and I got the impression that they were into their ivy.
I got an email from a long-time experienced mason named Richmond, and they did not recommend any ivy on the exterior brick and generally and I couldn’t agree with him more. When is ivy acceptable for an exterior surface? Mike is a homeowner, considering crawling vines on the outside of his house.
We have homeowners that plant crawling vine plants such as Wisteria, Clematis or Honeysuckle along deck area trellises, fence lines or on exterior lattice. If the ivy and the exterior surface it is on is also not well-maintained, it can work its way into crevices and cracks, into window sills and soffits, now ivy is a big problem.
I also got a phone call from an architect friend that reminded me that brick, even though it is an exterior finish surface, it is not waterproof, meaning there is some element of porousness, and he is so right. All exterior surfaces, vinyl siding, wood siding, masonry veneers, are all vulnerable to water and are not waterproof like an aquarium. Any landscaping, bushes or growing vines of any type that can trap moisture, need to get cut back or removed for good ventilation to the exterior of the home.
Brick exteriors that are regularly tuck pointed and sealed, and ivy that is semi-annually trimmed and cut back can be maintained. There are some spectacular English Tudor-style homes that have incredible caricature and exterior landscaping can add to its appeal.
Most of us really want more maintenance free features of the exterior of their home and ivy does not fit in that category. Any plantings on or around the exterior of a home need to be regularly maintained or mold and mildew will develop on siding and trim, that will then need to be pressure washed and cleaned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.