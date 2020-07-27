Due to a couple of emails I received Wednesday, along with a telephone call purportedly from Australia, Waste Not wishes to more fully investigate issues associated with writing about disinfectants.
The April 6 edition of Waste Not began:
“Disinfectants can neutralize dangerous germs on surfaces.
However, some cleaning products can cause asthma and cancer, says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. They also can pollute the environment.”
Sentence No. 2 got a lot of attention on July 23. The first email was looking for a citation for my claims. I did not immediately reply.
Later the same day, a woman claiming to be from Australia called me on my direct line, reading me the same sentence. Since I was working late and on deadline, she caught me at my desk and I answered.
In a follow-up email this saucy Aussie claimed to be looking for help researching Environmental Protection Agency documents. I sent her a link to an EPA publication about how to select safe, green disinfecting cleaners.
Why can a researcher from Australia sleuth out a northeastern Indiana newspaper reporter’s direct line but not do her own research on public documents provided by the EPA?
If there is anything today’s society has taught me, it is to question things that seem unusual, trust my intuition and do my own research.
For those of you unfamiliar with today’s lingo: Troll — to antagonize (others) online by deliberately posting inflammatory, irrelevant, or offensive comments or other disruptive content (from Merriam-Webster).
My intuition said I was dealing with trolls. But anything is possible. Two different people on one day might take interest in the April 6 Waste Not article, possibly due to its wild cancer claims.
Maybe it is the Lysol mafia. Maybe the International Association of Disinfectant Makers Taking Advantage of a Worldwide Pandemic have me in their radar.
When I wrote the article, the pandemic had become a looming and disturbing force in day-to-day life. To keep Waste Not relevant, I thought I’d look into potential hazards in our lifestyles at the time. I provide Centers for Disease Control guidelines for the proper use of disinfectants.
So as not to reiterate what I have already written, the fact that chemicals cause asthma in some people is fairly well documented. The American Poison Control Centers report that household cleaning products are a cause of poisoning in both children and adults.
Residual chemicals can last for an extended period of time and result in a buildup in the body from repeated exposure. This chronic exposure can cause cancer or other diseases, such as asthma, years later, says the EPA.
Waste Not is a weekly column highlighting conservation and the responsible, sustainable use of products and resources. I would say the upshot of the April 6 article was to use cleaners that are safe, use them in a safe way and not to overuse them. With all due respect to the IADMTAWP, I was simply suggesting people be cautious. And, think for themselves.
For my own health, maybe I should forgo further research into how cancer may be linked to disinfectants.
Be safe out there, folks. And, think for yourselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.