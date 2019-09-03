Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.