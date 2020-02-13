I have been challenging my congregations to daily reading. We will read through the Bible in a year together. I have written about this in previous articles. Recently we have been journeying through Leviticus. Leviticus can be a tough read. Let’s break down some information.
Leviticus is part of the Pentateuch. The first five books of the Bible are Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy. The word “Pentateuch” stems from two Greek words that mean “five scrolls” or “five books.”
This book explores rules, rituals and more that God gave to Moses and the Israelites. It is why it can be a little hard to read! There is a lot of detail about how sacrifices are to be done for each type of sacrifice. There are animal and grain sacrifices. There are ways the blood is to be handled, given in great detail. There are details about how bread offerings are to be processed. No yeast whatsoever or honey. I have no idea why no honey. In my research for this article, there was no definitive answer. The bottom line is because God told us to do it that way.
As one writer pointed out, if hamburgers in the future were never eaten again, but someone was studying them and wondered why ketchup and mustard were put on the burger, there is no real answer. We eat them that way because it is the way we do it!
God wants us to live set apart. I am thankful that Jesus came as the sacrificial lamb for all. I would not want to have to witness the sacrifice of animals for the sins I commit. Many would ever be able to handle it. In the New Testament, we are told to live set apart.
Romans 12:2 ESV Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is right and acceptable and perfect.
1 Peter 2:9 But you are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for his possession, that you may proclaim the excellencies of him who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.
Ephesians 2:10 ESV For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.
God was establishing a pattern of living differently in the Old Testament that should continue today.
So how are you living? Are you radically loving others? That sure is different than the way the world is now. Are you entirely pursuing God? Are you communicating with him daily? Are you radically looking out for others? Even in Jesus’ day, others would cross the road to avoid having to help someone. I want to be the type of person that crosses the street to help others! Won’t you cross with me!?
