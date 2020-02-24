It’s the final week of regular season basketball. This is the last chance for teams to prove themselves worthy of being in the power rankings. There will be one more power rankings along with my sectional preview next week, so this is also the final opportunity for teams to make a statement before heading into tournament play.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
Boys No. 1 Westview
Record: 18-3, 9-1 NECC
Last week: 1
It was a special week for Westview last week. Charlie Yoder reached the 2,000-point career mark and put up back-to-back 30-point performances in wins over Wawasee and Goshen. Rob Yoder also reached 300 career wins on Friday.
No. 2 Central Noble
Record: 18-4, 8-2 NECC
Last week: 3
We’re splitting hairs here with the team below in the power rankings, but a win over Prairie Heights last week, the Cougars’ second win over the Panthers this season, gives Central Noble the edge over Churubusco this week. Connor Essegian set a school-record for points in a season with 538 after scoring 29 against Fremont. Mike Young set the record of 537 points in 1976-77.
No. 3 Churubusco
Record: 13-6, 9-1 NECC
Last week: 2
The Eagles have been taking care of business recently and are on a six-game winning streak. They scored 74 or more points in all three of their wins last week. Churubusco leads the conference in scoring at 71.3 points per game, but it also allows one of the highest marks in the NECC at 57.4 ppg. That could be something to watch for in next week’s sectional at Westview.
No. 4 Prairie Heights
Record: 16-5, 7-3 NECC
Last week: 4
The Panthers had a winning week with wins over Lakewood Park and Lakeland, but the loss to Central Noble was a game they needed and had. Heights was leading going into the fourth quarter and was up five with less than four minutes to go. The Panthers need to use this week to prepare for a tough draw against the host Warriors in the first round of the sectional.
No. 5 Angola
Record: 12-8, 7-3 NECC
Last week: Not ranked
The Hornets were on their way to bad finish to the season after losing three in a row after the resignation of Ed Bentley. But they won two games last week, including a strong finish to beat West Noble on the road.
Others considered: East Noble, Lakewood Park.
Games of the week
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 33-15
I took some chances last week with a pair of upset picks and they both failed. I’m going all out this week for my final game picks of the season. Six picks this week!
East Noble at Angola, today
This one is to claim a spot in the final power rankings. These two teams have flip flopped back and forth for the No. 5 spot for the majority of the season. Hannah picks East Noble.
Central Noble at Lakewood Park, today
Both teams love to get up and down the court, and both teams have many capable scorers. This should be a fun watch. Hannah picks Central Noble.
Westview at Fremont, today
The Eagles have a chance cause some chaos in the NECC race with an upset. The Churubusco Eagles should be rooting for their fellow Eagles to defeat Westview, but I don’t think it happens. Hannah picks Westview.
Prairie Heights at Heritage, today
The Panthers started the season out 10-0 and have gone 6-5 since. That’s not a good record for a team hoping to do some damage in the postseason. A win over the Patriots could help swing some momentum the Panthers’ way before next Tuesday’s showdown in Emma. Hannah picks Prairie Heights.
Garrett at West Noble, Friday
The last win for both of these teams was over Hamilton, so getting a win over some other team than the Marines would be a positive. Hannah picks West Noble.
Churubusco at Eastside, Friday
Can the Blazers ruin the Eagles chances for a share of the NECC title? There’s a chance, but I think there’s a greater chance that Churubusco wins and shares the conference title with Westview. Hannah picks Churubusco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.