“Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God remains in us, and His love is perfected in us. By this, we know that we remain in Him, and He in us: He has given us of His Spirit. (1 John 4:11-13 NAS Bible)
As she sat waiting for her doctor’s appointment she noticed the special “spacing” of seating for the patients. She also noticed the “essence” of the folks arriving for their appointments. Things seem so different, almost awkward now, she thought.
Obviously, her doctor was running late because the time was past for her appointment. Usually, she told me she brings a book to read, but today, she had inadvertently picked up her “notebook,” so nothing to read. So, she just people watched.
This quiet time gave her a chance to think upon things that cruise through her mind and she began to pray for the folks about her. Being older and seeing people even older than her, struggling, brought tears to her eyes.
Some had others with them to help; others did not.
So, she began to think of how God loves each of us, all the many different lives people live; the hope within their souls; the love they do or do not have; hopefully knowing Jesus as their Savior; and their hopes and dreams.
Now many tears began to fill her eyes as she prayed for each person. She seems to feel this nudging of the Holy Spirit to say those “target” prayers, as she calls them, whenever she is out and about.
“Oh, Humanity, come to me, lay your burdens at My feet; place your very lives within My Hands, feel My Loving Arms about you; take any hate of any kind and cast it away like ashes in the wind, never to be seen or felt again; remove the want of excess; drink in the scents of My Garden of Beauty I give to you each spring, as the rebirth of the earth continues; feast your eyes upon the Glorious sunshine, the blue of the sky with white, puffy floating clouds; feel the touch of the spring raindrops as they fall gently upon your face; watch as My birds build their nests to welcome their young and rejoice in their song as it fills your heart with Joy; do not disturb My “Dandelions” as they grow forth to feed My creatures who are a source of healing for your world; knowing all the while ‘I am in you and you are in Me.’ Come to Me, talk to Me, bare your soul to Me, as I already know your needs before you ask.”
She felt these above words come to her as she thought about “God remains in us, and His love is perfected in us. By this, we know that we remain in Him and He in us. He has given us of His Spirit.”
I think of the woman, from the Bible, who came into the gathering with Jesus and the Pharisees, who washed Jesus’ feet with her tears, dried his feet with her hair, and kissed and anointed His feet with the oil she had brought with her.
Jesus knew she was a “sinner,” and all the Pharisees could see, was that “sinner” amongst them. However, the Pharisees did nothing for Jesus ... so who loved Jesus the most?
Jesus forgave the woman’s sins. Can you imagine giving a party and thinking what a super host you are? Can you imagine Jesus coming to that party and a “prostitute” just bursting through the door, unwelcomed, going right over to Jesus, falling upon her knees, washing His feet with her gently falling tears, then drying His feet with her hair, kissing and anointing His feet ... and all the while, “You, the well-known party-giver,” standing there getting all pushed out of share because This Sinner has crashed your party. Makes you pretty upset, right?
I am sure, today, Jesus would be the same as He was all those many years ago ... welcoming the sinner ... and letting the host know ... just what True Love, True Faith and True Forgiveness is. I am sure Jesus would not say anything in anger, but I imagine the host would ... Lesson to be thought upon and then learned in this age of hate ... which, to me, is one of the greatest sins of all.
I feel people help bring this hate upon themselves, at times. We all want so much, we are selfish; greedy; uncompassionate; unforgiving, and the list can go on into eternity, of the “cruelness” in our souls.
We have to remember the “sinner” who Jesus accepted, forgave, loved, and try to be as much like Him as we can ... Because, “He lives in us and we live in Him,” if only we will accept Jesus as our Savior ... and love and forgive.
“Dear Father, I pray You cleanse our souls of all that is unworthy in us and help us to be as You made us to be, sharing the part of You that is in us and loving all humanity, all your animals, and all your nature that you gave to us. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.”
May God bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have.
Please pray for me as I pray for you.
