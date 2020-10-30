One of our 4-year-old granddaughters called Tuesday night and wanted me to read some books to her. It was about 7 p.m. and I hadn’t made dinner for myself yet (Terry was at a meeting). I told her I’d call her back after I made myself some eggs, but she wanted to watch me make my eggs. So I propped up my iPhone on the counter and she followed every step: selecting two eggs, melting butter, breaking the eggs; making toast. I felt like I was conducting my own cooking show. She told me that her other grandfather — Dada — makes eggs “all day long.”
For dinner conversation — I eat slowly — I asked her what she had learned at school that day. “Astronauts,” she said. “What did you learn about astronauts?” I asked. She said something about them using hammers, which I did not understand even though she tried very hard to explain. So I asked her if she would like to be an astronaut. She said, “Yes, with you!” And she quickly added, “We will hold hands ... and float together!” She was undecided as to whether her space suit would be pink or purple — mine would be silver — but emphasized that we would “float and hold hands.” Our departure day? “Friday or maybe on Wednesday or Tuesday.” It was fun to let our imaginations soar together!
Tyler, 7, was invited to attend the wedding of their neighbor’s daughter. His father told him it would be interesting to see the ceremony and he should listen to what was said. Tyler asked his father if he had to listen to the man talk about Jesus. His father told him the preacher doesn’t give a sermon at weddings but he should listen to what the preacher says. When Tyler returned home his father asked him how the event went. He said, “Pretty good, Dad, but we had to sit so far back that I couldn’t hear the Creature.” — Pete Thompson (father of Tyler) of Clear Lake
Being eight months pregnant, Lucy often finds herself in need of a restroom. Recently as she was walking Alessandra, 5, home from school, Lucy was complaining about her need of a restroom — urgently. Alessandra said, “You just need to start carrying a bucket!” “A what?” Lucy asked. “A bucket,” Alessandra replied. “Pappi has me use a bucket when we go fishing or we’re at the soccer field. It works well — you should try it.” — Lucretia Cardenas (mother of Alessandra) of Texas
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing your stories and photos through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family — Maybe they will have stories to share, too!
