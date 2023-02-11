East Noble High School’s newest AFS exchange student is Rumeysa (pronounced Rue May Sah) of Turkey.
Rumeysa, who is an AFS YES student sponsored by the U.S. State Department, arrived on Saturday to join Luke and Angie Miller and their 5-year-old son of Kendallville and their AFS student, Amelie, from Germany. Amelie and Rumeysa will be AFS siblings for the rest of this school year.
Tragically, less than two days after Rumeysa’s arrival here, Turkey was struck by a massive (7.8) earthquake near the border with Syria. Dozens of powerful aftershocks have rocked Turkey and Syria and the death toll in the two nations continues to rise. At this writing, more than 20,000 are confirmed dead, but many thousands are missing, feared to be hopelessly trapped in the rubble of countless large cities and towns. It is winter, with snow, strong winds and freezing temperatures. For hundreds of square miles people either have no home or are afraid to go into their home.
Rumeysa has heard from her family — they live in a city of 400,000 far from the quake’s epicenter — and they are all OK. But other Turkish exchange students are not so fortunate. Some of the students’ families have experienced loss of life and Rumeysa knows of one student who is on her way home because some of her family members have died.
Members of Kendallville’s Gamma Xi Chapter of Tri Kappa have supported East Noble AFS for many years; each year one of their meetings includes a program by one or more of the AFS students. Antonia of Chile, the AFS student staying with the Kevin and Nicole Lowe family of Kendallville, was going to be the sole speaker, but when Rumeysa arrived we decided it would be good to bring her along because of the situation in Turkey.
Antonia, who is attending Oak Farm Montessori School in rural Avilla, spoke first. She is from northern Chile, the desert area. For her, the biggest adjustment, by far, is the weather. But she is getting used to it and having a great year!
All AFS YES students, such as Rumeysa, come to the U.S. with prepared programs. After her introductory slides about Turkey, Rumeysa shared some of what she knows about the earthquake.
She showed pictures of the destruction from online news sites and then projected on the screen a message from her fellow Turkish exchange students. It begins ...
“We are Turkish exchange students being hosted all around the U.S. ... there was a massive earthquake in Turkey ... 11 cities got damaged ... thousands of buildings got ruined ... tens of thousands of people got wounded or killed ... approximately 3 million people are sleeping on the streets, including our families as well ... we are very sad that this situation has happened ... we want to do our best ... so we want to run a campaign ... any donation you make will be of great help to us ... any amount of money can help ... $5 can buy a blanket ... for people who are sleeping outside at the moment.”
The website the Turkish students are promoting is https://bagis.ahbap.org/bagis?curren cy=USD
She passed out papers with the QR code for the donation website, and before we had left, some of the Tri Kappa members told us they had donated.
I am grateful that Rumeysa can be surrounded by a loving family and a supportive community during this time of tragedy.
If you would like to hear Antonia and Rumeysa speak in person, you are invited to the East Noble AFS meeting at Oak Farm Montessori School from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Light refreshments will be served and AFS students, host families and volunteers will be introduced and answer questions.
The other AFS students at East Noble are Yui of Japan, Lina of Germany and Mauricio of Paraguay. Attending Homestead High School in Fort Wayne is Mari of Germany.
Rumeysa is not the first student from Turkey hosted by East Noble AFS.
Sila of Turkey, who was with the Jim and Julia Nixon family (along with Lulu of Kuwait) for the second semester of 2015, lives far from the area of Turkey which sustained the most damage.
She is fine but she sent them pictures of severely damaged and destroyed buildings — photos of places where she lived in the past and where her mother and cousins live today. They are uninjured, but unable to live in their homes.
Omer of Turkey, who was with the Aaron and Jennifer Edwards family for the 2019-2020 school year, told the Edwards earlier this week that he and his family are safe. “But everyone seemed to be pretty shaken up,” Jennifer Edwards said, adding that Omer said the fault line goes all the way through the country. His family lives on Turkey’s west coast, but he is studying in northeastern Turkey. Omer said everyone is on edge.
Thursday night Omer had an update: His entire dorm is going to be turned into temporary housing for earthquake victims. He was packing and planning to head back to his home city of Izmir.
“He is such a tenderhearted kid,” Jennifer Edwards said. “His heart is heavy. He was trying to leave his refrigerator full of food.”
+++
East Noble AFS would love to have more volunteers to help with activities and more families to welcome students for all or part of the school year. For more information, please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or go to https://www.afsusa.org/#afs-nav- mission-impact
