For to us, a child is born, to us, a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. (Isaiah 9:6 NIV)
In your mind’s eye, try to envision the Baby Jesus lying in a manger, while His Mother, Mary, watches over Him with so much love in her heart, for the gift of love that our Father gave to us this Holy Night. Joseph, kneeling, as well, keeping watch over this Precious One; the Wise Men come, from afar, and approach, bearing gifts to honor Jesus’ birth; the shepherd boy and his sheep; and all the hosts of Heaven, who are rejoicing with song and praises, this holy night, breaking of the silence and making a chorus of love and honor.
Come with me to that night, of long ago and walk with me, as we travel to that far away land, where our Savior was born. As I write, tears of joy, love, and, also sorrow, start to flow into my heart, soul, and eyes. For, I truly can imagine what it must have been like that Holy Night, and knowing what the future held for our Savior, Jesus.
Christmas is celebrated in many different ways, different people have their versions of that time and that Holy Night. We sometimes, I feel, get carried away with all the “folly” and songs, sales, parties, and such, during this season and I pray that we can truly focus on the real meaning of Christmas.
Jesus was born to save us ... we seem to travel along on our “merry way” having fun, parties (even in this time of the “Covid Trial”). We get caught up in our own wants and desires and say, “Oh ... we have waited long enough, let’s do what pleases us, especially this holiday season.”
Get togethers are great, seeing friends we have not seen, etc. and we can forget that “Silent Night, Holy Night,” and what this truly means to all of mankind, animal-kind, nature-kind, and the list never stops ... of what is happening to “all our earthly world.”
So I ask you to join me, in reality, delving into the real meaning of Christ-mas.
If you can, give gifts of love, perhaps, raking someone’s leaves; calling and checking on someone you have not talked to for a while; offering grocery shopping to a shut-in; reaching out a “forgiving hand” or word to someone who has hurt you, or perhaps you have hurt. So many ways of giving that “Loving Christmas Gift,” that the Baby Jesus’ birth brought to us those many years ago.
My heart fills with love ... I have been hurt so many times ... in various ways in my 76 years ... I have had so many joyful experiences, met so many different people, of different “whatevers” than me and I feel so very blessed that our Father, gave Jesus, His only Son, to save us from ourselves and all darkness in life, those many years ago, in a far away land.
I praise His Holy name for everything I have experienced in my life. I have come to realize that there are gifts of sorrow, as well as gifts of love and Joy, that come to us, for whatever reason ... perhaps to make us grow in “Spirit” to be able to try very hard to follow Jesus’ teachings.
Every sorrow and “woe” that has come my way has shown me a path to forgiveness. Every pain I have felt, emotional, physical or spiritual, has truly been a gift from God, through Jesus, our Savior, and I am blessed.
To have no anger in my heart and soul; to be able to feel, in my body, mind and soul, the pain others go through in this life, is truly a gift I have from God, I do believe. For without that gift I would be callous, sorrowful and down-trodden ... which I am not!
So join me this “Season of True Love,” sent from our Father, by way of Jesus, and spread true love to all of mankind.
My family and I wish you all a very blessed Merry Christmas! May God bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have.
Love from, Leigh, Lewis, Nicholas, Sophia, Stella and Tahlia, (and for all your animal companions, our precious Joshua and Matthew Luke, kitties, also send you sweet purrs of comfort).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.