The U.S. ranks 49th in the world and Chile ranks third in the world for percent of population that is immunized against COVID-19.
In Indiana, 49% of our 6.7 million population is fully vaccinated; in the U.S. as a whole 56% of our population is fully vaccinated and 65.6% of our population has had at least one dose, according to mayoclinic.org/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine-tracker.
Against the powerful virus, at this moment in time, Chile is moving forward faster than the U.S. because more than 82% of its total population is vaccinated. In most cases, Chileans are receiving the vaccine developed by China, Sinovac, that is 50-60% effective against symptomatic cases of COVID-19.
In contrast, most of the vaccines used in the U.S. are in the 80-90% effective range.
Comparisons of the COVID death toll in the U.S. vs. the COVID death toll in Chile show the powerful positive impact of increased vaccination rates. The U.S. currently has 5.07 confirmed COVID deaths per million. We peaked at 10.29 COVID deaths per million on Jan. 13, 2021.
In Chile, the current death toll is 0.52 confirmed COVID deaths per million. Chile’s peak death rate was on June 14, 2020, with 12.54 deaths per million.
The above statistics are from ourworldindata.org/coronavirus.
While Sinovac is only estimated to be about 60% effective with two doses, with the third doses that Chile is providing, efficacy is increasing up to 80-90%. It is expected that annual shots will be required to keep immunity at that level.
Chile is basically fully “open” but our grandchildren still wear masks to school, with no negative effects — at least with no negative effects detected by any parents, teachers or children that our daughter in Chile knows.
With the virus, anything can change at any time. This column is just a “snapshot” of the way things are right now, inspired by a conversation I had Saturday with our daughter who lives in Santiago, Chile. She and her husband have two children, ages 3 and 5, and are very grateful for the vaccine which allows them to resume, to some extent, all their normal activities, including Catherine teaching in person at the university where she works, shopping, socializing with family and friends and dining out.
The purpose of this column is to thank the people here and elsewhere who choose to be vaccinated. I am very grateful to every individual who chooses to be vaccinated.
Because of the COVID vaccines, more hospital beds are available for the people who need them, not just the COVID patients but for the people in urgent need of heart surgeries, transplants, cancer care, etc.
Every vaccination administered here in the U.S. and elsewhere around the world indirectly helps to protect the life of my fully-vaccinated but still vulnerable 92-year-old father in Florida, and our unvaccinated very young grandchildren in Chile, Norway and the U.S.
Grace housholder can be contacted at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
