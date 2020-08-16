KENDALLVILLE — Topeka Dr. John Egli’s story about his battle with COVID-19 and ongoing recovery was the top story of the week on kpcnews.com.
More than 10,000 readers clicked to read about what the longtime LaGrange County physician had been through.
Egli, 70, a Topeka family physician for nearly 40 years, spent a month in the hospital, fighting for his life, after contracting a serious case of COVID-19. Egli has now returned to work, seeing a limited number of patients each morning. The duty is light, allowing the doctor to slowly work his way back.
He thinks it’s his profession that nearly cost him his life. Like so many other healthcare workers, Egli believes he contracted the coronavirus at his medical practice.
The virus showed him little mercy, and his infection quickly turned into a full-blown case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. It quickly attacked his lungs. At one point, early on in his treatment, while Egli lay in a Fort Wayne hospital bed, neither he nor the staff in the intensive care unit of Parkview Regional Medical Center were completely sure he’d survive.
Here were the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Aug. 6-12:
1) Topeka physician continues to recover from COVID-19 — 10,575 pageviews
2) Woman allegedly leads police on 100 mph chase — 6,032 pageviews
3) East Noble releases ticket information for fall sports — 4,653 pageviews
4) Kendallville still recovering after Monday storms — 3,096 pageviews
5) Music teacher retires after 59-year career — 1,814 pageviews
6) Shots fired during police pursuit — 1,768 pageviews
7) East Noble responds to new study about neck gaiter effectiveness — 1,131 pageviews
8) Gravit sentenced to 48 years for killing West Noble coach, teacher — 1,040 pageviews
9) Continental bringing jobs, tech to Auburn — 1,015 pageviews
10) Man charged with child solicitation through social media — 982 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, several posts reached thousands this week, with East Noble’s football ticket information, Dr. Egli’s recovery and Monday’s severe weather topping the list:
Aug. 10: East Noble released its ticket information for fall sports on Monday — 47,402 people reached, 18 reactions, 25 shares, 13 comments
Aug. 9: (Shared from The News Sun) “They threw everything they had at it.” After being released from a long hospital stay, Dr. John Egli’s COVID-19 story still isn’t over, as the road to full recovery is long and slow — 9,513 people reached, 86 reactions, 220 shares, nine comments
Aug. 11: Kendallville took one of the worst hits from Monday’s storm as city residents are cleaning up this morning and hundreds of households still have no electricity — 6,043 people reached, 97 reactions, 66 shares, 65 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, a story about almost all of Trine University’s athletes testing COVID-19-free, a high-speed chase starting in Auburn, and Dr. Egli garnered the top reads on those Facebook pages:
Aug. 12: (The Herald Republican) Trine University tests student-athletes for COVID-19 and the results were encourage to university officials — 4,616 people reached, 99 reactions, 13 shares, 10 comments
Aug. 7: (The Star) Thursday afternoon ended with a wild ride — 327 people reached, 211 reactions, 126 shares, 187 comments
Aug. 9: (The News Sun) Topeka Dr. John Egli is used to being the one who cares for patients. But then he contracted COVID-19 and ended up on the other side of the equation, hospitalized — 10,057 people reached, 1,455 reactions, 344 shares, 296 comments
