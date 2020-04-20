I like local sports history. As a sports reporter, I consider it part of my job to know happened before when it comes to records, matchups between schools and one of my favorite passions, uniforms.
Some of this started with my dad, and I’ve tried to carry on by updating those records and compiling stats and records for other sports.
While the high school spring sports seasons won’t take place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, periodically I’ll be doing some columns looking back on Eastside sports.
Several years ago, former boys track coach Jon Hollabaugh created what he called a “top performers list.” In addition to athletes who hold school records, essentially it is a top 10 performances list in the different events in track.
With the exception of a tie performance, an athlete can appear once per event with his or her best effort. In relays, which include four athletes, names may appear more often because at least one participant is different.
Using Hollabaugh’s boys list as a guide, I set out to make a top performers list for girls track.
On the girls’ side, Kelly Miller and Abbey Washler share the 100-meter dash record at 12.9 seconds, based on electronic times and in metric format. Ann Knox has the fastest recorded time, running the 100-yard dash in 12.2 seconds at the 1973 Allen County Athletic Conference meet. That time was converted using the IHSAA yards-to-metric conversion chart.
Because Eastside recognizes school records in events using electronic timing and measured in meters, that’s where the top performers list comes in. While Knox doesn’t have the official school record, she is listed as having the fastest time in the event.
In the early 1970s, Eastside had a number of outstanding athletes in girls track. Before track became an official Indiana High School Athletic Association sport starting with 1974, girls sports were sanctioned by the Indiana League of High School Girls Athletic Association.
For three years running, from 1971 to 1973, Eastside’s girls track team placed at the GAA state finals, finishing third in 1972.
While the Blazers have not had an IHSAA individual state champion in track, they had two in GAA competition. Vickie Baker won the 220-yard dash in 1971, and Theresa Kern won the 880-yard run in 1973. Kern is also a mental attitude award recipient.
The oldest girls track record is the 4x400-meter relay. In 1983, sisters Teresa and Katrina Gollmer teamed up with Jennifer Olson and Jane Hollabaugh to establish the mark at 4 minutes, 18.4 seconds. That was tied at the 1987 Northeast Corner Conference meet by Carla Gollmer, Beth Washler and sisters Carmen and Denice Hollman.
The oldest Eastside boys track record is the shot put, held by Steve Cole, who became an area physician. He threw the shot put 50 feet, 4-1/2 inches in a 1970 meet. The closest to breaking that mark is his son, Keith, whose best career throw was 50 feet, 1 inch in the 1999 sectional.
Seven other athletes have eclipsed 48 feet or more, but only the Cole father-son tandem have surpassed the 50-foot mark.
In researching the girls’ records, it was interesting to note that for several years, they participated in different events from the boys. Some of those events included the softball throw, standing long jump, 80-yard hurdles and 50-yard dash. Those events disappeared over time, and all were gone when track meets switched to metric measurements with the 1980 season.
Here’s a trivia question for you:
In research started by my father, we have found that 11 former Eastside athletes either signed or played more than one sport in college. How many can you name?
Here’s a bonus question for you: One Eastside athlete participated in three sports in college. Who is this athlete, what school did this athlete attend and what were the sports?
