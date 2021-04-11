Q. My husband and I are planning a deck project soon. My husband has done some basic sketches of what we want, and we have been talking to a couple of construction guys about it. We really are not planning on doing it till next fall, so we do not lose any summer season this year. I have been doing some homework regarding material choices and we just love the look of cedar and redwood. I mentioned this to one carpenter that we talked to. He said it was impossible to get and the price tag was out of this world. Now I am asking an expert: Is it impossible to get and how does it compare price wise to composite? — JoAnn on Lake James
A. First off, redwood is readily available. Some carpenters might not know this simply because they have not bought it or worked with it.
Some assumptions come from the fact that old-growth redwood forests are protected forever. This is true and that is a great thing. But at the same time, today’s commercial redwood is smaller and younger and is grown on private commercial forests. These forests are managed to be renewable. Plentiful forests sustain the native wildlife and provide lumber, clean air, and water for generations to come.
Man-made products are not necessarily eco-friendly. The manufacturing process of making these materials relies on chemicals, resins, and fossil fuels.
Redwood trees filter carbon out of the air and reduce emissions while using sunlight to generate wood.
Redwood is not as expensive as other materials used commonly for exteriors today. It is a mid-range price product. Treated wood is the most economical at $15-$25 a square foot. Cedar is $24-$45, composite is $30-$40, plastic is $45 and Ipe (wood harvested and shipped from South America) is $55 a square foot while redwood is in the $30 a square foot range.
Redwood is grown in California forests and is fire resistant; this is a little-known fact. Redwood does not take any chemical infusing to make it rot resistant and it also resists pests.
I have always been a guy who favors wood for its sustainability and beauty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.