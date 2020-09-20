KENDALLVILLE — A convicted sex offender who was arrested after police said he possessed and distributed child pornography was the most read story on kpcnews.com this past week.
Indiana State Police seized cell phones and electronic devices from a rural Angola home on Monday along with several firearms following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Detectives with the ISP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the residence of Joseph Dwight McDowell, 38, in the 4000 block of North C.R. 450W Monday morning. After they executed a search warrant and interviewed the residents of the home, McDowell was arrested and booked into Steuben County Jail.
A formal case was filed Tuesday afternoon in Steuben Circuit Court. McDowell is charged with three Level 4 felonies, punishable by up to 12 years in prison — two for child exploitation and the other for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also faces five charges of possession of child pornography, four of them Level 6 felonies and one of them a higher, Level 5 felony. In addition, a ninth count in the case is a potential sentence enhancer — repeat sexual offender.
McDowell was sentenced to six years in April 2014 after admitting to fondling a 13-year-old girl in June 2011 in Steuben County. He plead guilty to one charge, a Class C felony, allowing more serious charges to be dismissed along with another felony case.
Police said they had uncovered more than 100 images and multiple videos depicting “sexual abuse” to children ranging from infants to early teens.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 most-read stories between Sept. 10-16:
1) Angola man arrested on child porn charges — 12,092 pageviews
2) Three killed in Interstate 69 crash — 8,076 pageviews
3) East Noble board member John Wicker resigns, citing dispute with board president — 7,113 pageviews
4) Witness sought — 6,168 pageviews
5) Quilt sells for record-breaking $26,000 — 1,334 pageviews
6) Horse seized from LaGrange County farm dies in foster care (from October 2019) — 1,177 pageviews
7) Eastern equine encephalitis detected in LaGrange County horses — 1,138 pageviews
8) Dozens join search to find missing teen — 994 pageviews
9) Kendallville plan closure could lead to notable property tax loss — 841 pageviews
10) Woman recaptured after escaping police car — 796 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, East Noble’s narrow football loss to Penn was the most widely circulated post of the week, although other posts received much more interaction from readers:
Sept. 12: East Noble rallied after being down two scores at halftime, but the comeback wasn’t enough against Penn — 6,278 people reached, 14 reactions, four shares
Sept. 10: The DeKalb County Health Department is reporting its ninth COVID-19 death today. DeKalb had just reported its eighth death yesterday. The 32nd Noble County resident has died of COVID-19 this year — 5,450 people reached, 37 reactions, five shares, 96 comments
Sept. 15: (Shared from The News Sun) The state is advising residents in northern Indiana to keep your bug spray handy and try to avoid mosquitoes after cases of a rare mosquito-borne virus that can cause brain inflammation was detected in two LaGrange County horses — 3,900 people reached, 40 reactions, 160 shares, 27 comments
Sept. 15: Angola man arrested on child porn charges — 3,386 people reached, 605 reactions, 222 shares, 308 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, the child porn arrest, a triple fatal accident on Interstate 69 and a mosquito-borne illness showing up in LaGrange County topped the views list this week:
Sept. 15: (The Herald Republican) A man convicted of child molesting in 2014 in Steuben County was arrested Monday on allegations of child exploitation and possession of child pornography — 852 people reached, 164 reactions, 54 shares, 90 comments
Sept. 16: (The Star) Three killed in Interstate 69 crash — 389 people reached, 345 reactions, 209 shares, 140 comments
Sept. 15: (The News Sun) The Indiana State Health Department is telling northern Indiana residents to be mindful of mosquitoes after two LaGrange County horses tested positive for an insect-borne disease — 4,399 people reached, 147 reactions, 189 shares, 96 comments
