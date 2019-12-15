If your church does not follow a liturgical calendar, why are you celebrating Christmas?
I know someone whose father is so convinced that Dec. 25 is not the anniversary of Christ’s birth that he will not accept Christmas presents on Dec. 25. If you attempt to give him one, you will receive a well thought out lecture on why Dec. 25 is not the date of Christ’s birth. So, my friends surprise him with a gift at another, random time, as a gift to celebrate Christ’s birth.
Early Christians calculated the date of Christ’s death as 14th of Nisan (March 25), and because they believed that important people were conceived and died on the same day, they celebrated both events together. More than anything, the celebration of the Annunciation, celebrated in the spring, set a celebration of the birth of Christ, nine months later.
When you celebrate the birth of Christ on Dec. 25, you are giving a nod to the old Christian tradition of a liturgical calendar. If you are following a 1,600-year-old tradition. If you celebrate it at all, you are following an 1,800-year-old tradition.
Now, it would be easy to ask, if you celebrate Christmas, why don’t you follow the entire liturgical calendar? But, that is not the direction that I want to go.
Too often, we make faith into something that we have and perhaps acknowledge our parents, grandparents and ancestors as having. However, the farther back, the more nebulous the image of those ancestors and, for Protestants, you could look back into a time in history when our faith tradition did not exist. (Lutherans are only 500 years old.) And given the tendency of Protestants to connect faith to correct doctrine, what we see as the errors of the past create a point when we consider that, “we finally got it right.”
Additionally, we have a conceptual gap in our knowledge; the church we read about in the New Testament seems different from the church that we encounter through the history of Christianity. Several generations and significant political events impacted the practice and the public role of Christianity, creating lasting impacts on our shared faith. If the difference is blamed on sin and error, then it is easy to discount the generations of faithful Christian thought in favor of chosen and preferred interpretations.
If we discount these faithful generations, whose lives, witness, and proclamation were necessary that we might, today, practice our Christian faith, we diminish our own place in that chain of transmission. When we recognize that the gift of faith comes to us, from the church of Acts, through the generations (whose doctrine we may accept or reject), we understand what God says to Moses, “I am the God of your father, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob,” For we could also say, the God of Adam, the God of Abel, the God of Enoch, the God of Noah, the God of faithful Israelites, the God of wayward Israelites, the God of Jewish Christians, the God of Gentile Christians, the God of …, the God of …, the God of ….
This Dec. 25, give thanks for the gift of faith that has been passed down through generations who shared the story of faith, which began at creation, was renewed in the manger, and will endure until the kingdom comes. A gift from the ages of faithful Christians.
