“Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Jesus Christ.” (Philippians 3:13-14)
“Forget about the bad memories, the hard times, all the heartaches, the hurts, the emotional pain, the devastation that you have endured, and concentrate on the Good Lord and all His promises. Let a new day begin with Jesus.” (Quote used with permission, copyright D.O. editor/owner, “Christian Online Magazine”)
I saw her sitting on the park bench in the very wooded area of town. The birds were singing their joyful songs, the breeze was flowing gently allowing the beautiful and colorful flowers to waltz in their beauty. The scents of the flowers flooded my thoughts, emotions and lifted my spirits. I was once again, healed from the sorrow of the past months.
Overhead, the sky was a stunning blue as the wispy clouds floated ever so gently, making so many lovely shapes that stirred my imagination and I saw so much beauty above me.
The soft green grass, was almost like a moss, so lovely to feel beneath my feet as I sundered along on my way. I could drink in the scent of the grass and it smelled so clean and fresh. Yes, indeed, a new day had begun!
As I approached the young woman, I knew something was terribly amiss with her. She was crying, tears softly falling down her cheeks and I knew I had to stop.
The time of social-distancing was over, love and concern could now be felt through a soft hand touch. She slowly raised her head and I knew God was talking to us. For some unknown reason, the above verse was brought to me in my mind and spirit.
How did God know she was hurting so very badly, how did He bring us together? As I spoke with her she opened up. She told me of her sad memories of the past, how hurt she was growing up, getting married, having a family, job experiences. It truly was almost too much to fathom that one person would go through so much heartache. She told me, also, of the beautiful times and I knew she had deep faith.
Sometimes we do not let our faith take over and help us with our sadness. That is when we, as we look back, know that the footprints of Jesus really were in the sand.
The most beautiful and loving lesson from this experience is that, I too, was reminded of how much I dwell in my past. God not only helped me give of my time and love to someone, He was in return, reminding me how very much I needed reminding of His love!
May we all look forward to the day that the “menace” that is intruding in our life these days, soon will be over. May we, as we are still in the “darkness” always be on the lookout for God’s messages to help us sustain others, while in fact, He is helping us to sustain ourselves with faith, His love and hope.
May God bless each of you and your families and any animal companions you may have. And, remember, His “other children” give us so much unconditional love, especially at these times. Let us praise His Holy Name for every gift He sends to us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.