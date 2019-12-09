School funding is always a hot button issue in Indiana politics, but as we head into the 2020 session, I'm confused about what the Legislature is even driving at when considering the topic.
We've already heard the General Assembly won't reopen the issue of teacher pay until 2021 — the next budget year — so I wouldn't expect much to happen at all.
I was looking at my email on Friday and got my weekly mailer from our local state reps and senators. In the email from Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, it had a link to the annual survey sent to constituents. I opened it up to take a look at what was being asked.
The first question in Abbott's survey, however, felt more than a bit misleading, but also left me scratching my head as to what lawmakers are actually looking for.
(Not to pick on Abbott — who I have a good working relationship with from his past time as Noble County Commissioner — exclusively, these questions are almost certainly not developed by the reps themselves, instead likely created by party leadership or someone else at the Statehouse. I can say that with some confidence since Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, has the exact same question with the exact same working on his survey.)
The question: "According to the latest analysis, on average less than 60 percent of public school funding makes it to the classroom for things such as teacher salaries and instructional technology. This means that more than 40 percent of school expenditures are going toward items like corporation administrators, and operation and maintenance of facilities. Would you support legislation that would require increasing the amount of public school expenditures that go to the classroom?"
First off, this question feels extremely misleading. The way it's worded, a reasonable impression you could get is that schools are spending up to 40% of their funding on administration. That's likely to invoke a reaction like, "Blargh, why are we paying superintendents so much and not teachers!"
I got curious. I pulled out my detailed East Noble 2020 budget to do a little math.
Taking line items that were only specifically related to classroom personnel or technology (as stated in the question), that totaled about $21.18 million. Of East Noble's proposed $37.3 million budget, that's about 56.75%.
Taking the line items that account for administration — building administrations, central office admin and central office support staff — that's about $2.74 million, only 7.35% of the total budget.
That other 35.9% accounts for everything else — extracurriculars, operations and maintenance, transportation, bus replacement, facility upgrades, debt service and a rainy day fund expenditure.
First off, I'd just like to make the argument that teachers would be hard-pressed to instruct students on anything without the buses to transport students to school, the classrooms to teach them in, or electricity and water and heat to operate the buildings.
Lumping in "facilities" into that 40% figure is kind of unfair. Yes, facilities aren't teacher salaries, but proper school buildings, classrooms and buses are kind of important to the process.
Second, this question raises a problem. If you think that 60/40 balance is off, "Yes, we should be spending more than 60% on classrooms!" simply setting some higher ratio would be problematic.
If schools don't get any additional money, in order to increase the percentage of classroom expenditures, you'd have to decrease the admin and facilities expenditures. If lawmakers were to say, "That needs to be at least 70/30," then in order to create that ratio you'd either have to put more money into one side or take money out of the other.
But, building off that point above, the third issue — and perhaps the most important — is that you can't really even just rebalance ratios because the money for those two sides comes from two different places.
Schools have an "education fund" which pays for most of those classroom expenses and the money that goes into that fund comes from a school's per-student stipend delivered to each district by the state.
The "operations fund," which has central office admin, operations and maintenance, transportation, bus replacement and facility costs, is a separate fund supported by local property tax dollars.
Outside of building administrators and extracurricular pay, which fall in the education fund, all of that stuff summed up in the 40% in the survey question is the stuff that gets paid for with property taxes, money that state lawmakers don't have any control over.
So I guess then if the answer lawmakers get to that survey question is "Yes," and people want to see more that 60% of school funding put into classrooms, then the simplest way to make that happen is for Indiana lawmakers to pony up more money.
The fastest way to go from a 60/40 ratio to 70/30 or 75/25 would be for the state to plug more money in, since state funding is what pays for those classroom expenditures.
Is that what Indiana's House and Senate, both of which have Republican supermajorities, is really seeking?
Considering about a billion Hoosier teachers marched on the Statehouse this fall with a list of grievances about the state of public education, the level of funding and the legislature's lukewarm responses to educator input over the last several years, maybe it is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.