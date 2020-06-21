Q. My wife and I live in a house built in 1960 that is a story and a half with upstairs bedrooms and gables. We are planning to remodel the kitchen and I am planning on doing it myself. I am tall and there is an opening that goes between the kitchen and the dining room that I would like to make larger and taller. I’m assuming that it is a load bearing wall and my ceiling heights are 8 feet. How wide of opening can I get, and can I get even a couple more inches of head room in the opening? — Norman of Topeka
A. There a lot of variables that you have depending on the size of your rooms, the spans, spacing and size of your existing joists.
You will probably need to do some more research engineering wise to determine exactly the size header that would be required to carry your specific load. Go to your lumber yard with this information and a couple pictures of your house. They will size the beam for you.
I can say you have basically two ways to go: a flush beam where you would recess the beam into the ceiling and install hangers to carry the joists or an under joists carrier beam or header (the same thing carrying a load).
A carrying beam is lots less costly and requires less demo and repair. Today we have the benefit of LVL beams (laminated veneer lumber) that has a much stronger ability compared to regular dimensional lumber. Usually a beam that is shorter than 8 feet with second floor load will require at least a 7 1/4” LVL two ply to carry your load. That with a 1 1/2” plate on the top, required by code, you will be able to gain around 3” and the smaller your opening width the smaller your beam can be.
