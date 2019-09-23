I’m not a big fan of the band Lifehouse, but one of their biggest hits off the “Smoke & Mirrors” album was “Halfway Gone.” The regular season is over halfway gone, but if you include the fact that every team in the state will play at least one sectional game, we are at the halfway point in the season.
Now, in the song “Halfway Gone” there are lyrics that say “Talk, talk is cheap.” A lot of talk around conference favorites and sectional title contenders has been somewhat cheap until this point of the season. We should know what teams are made of by now. That’s why I’ve decided to make up my list of the best teams to win their respective sectionals, which will come out later this week.
But first, here’s my latest power rankings ahead of Week 6.
No. 1 East Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 5-0, 3-0 Northeast 8
Last Friday’s result: 35-7 win over Leo
There’s not a lot left to say about the Knights at this point. They are the clear No. 1 team in my power rankings after beating the two best teams behind them in the NE8 in back-to-back weeks. They might be challenged before the end of the regular season, but this bovine thinks East Noble should be undefeated before sectional play starts in late October.
What has impressed me the most recently is the Knights’ defense. The unit has allowed just seven points in each of the last two weeks and held the conference’s leading rusher, Leo’s Peyton Wall, to just 10 yards on 12 carries. That’s impressive.
No. 2 West Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 5-0, 2-0 NECC Big School Division
Last Friday’s result: 38-6 victory at Fairfield
Why did I worry so much about an emotional letdown at Fairfield? I thought there would at least be a slow start against the Falcons. Nope. This Chargers team is different and better than I thought.
While I enjoyed a Chick-fil-A sandwich before Friday’s night action, someone asked me, “Could West Noble beat East Noble?” I thought about it and told them it would be a heckuva game. But I would have to give the edge to the Knights, since they are No. 1 in my power rankings. I would like to see it, but I don’t think it will ever happen.
No. 3 Eastside
Last week: 3
Record: 3-2, 1-0 NECC Small School Division
Last Friday’s result: 28-8 win over Garrett
This is where the Blazers get on a streak after picking up two quality wins over Churubusco and rival Garrett. I must say, the Train Trophy is one that would rival a lot of trophies in rivalry games in college football.
Eastside’s schedule does lighten up over the next few weeks, but all of its remaining games are important. The next three games (at Prairie Heights, at Fremont and home against Central Noble) are all NECC Small Division games. In the final week of the season, Angola travels to Butler. And the Blazers don’t want to go into the postseason on a down note.
No. 4 DeKalb
Last week: 4
Record: 4-1, 2-1 NE8
Last Friday’s result: 20-17 win at Columbia City
The Barons bounced back in big way with a win over the Eagles on Friday. While spoiling Columbia City’s homecoming, DeKalb was able to overcome four turnovers and produced over 450 yards of offense. Tanner Jack had his best game of the season with 164 rushing yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 56 yards.
In the past few seasons, the upcoming stretch of games was where the Barons would pick up some wins. But their next couple of games, at Huntington North and home against Norwell, will be challenging in their own way. The Vikings have been competitive in their last four games, winning two of them, and the Knights had a rough week on defense last week. But before then, Norwell allowed just 10 points in its first four games.
No. 5 Churubusco
Last week: 5
Record: 4-1, 1-1 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: 44-19 victory at Prairie Heights
It was probably a tie between DeKalb and Churubusco on which team was angrier going into Week 5. Both teams bounced back after losses, but none more emphatically than the Eagles. ’Busco lead 44-0 before the Panthers scored on Friday.
It was good to see Jake Fulk return to form, rushing for 153 yards and three touchdowns. The senior is ranked sixth in the state, according to MaxPreps, with 891 rushing yards on the season.
Others considered: Fremont, Angola.
