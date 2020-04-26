Unlike the U.S., Iceland is a great place for a population study. It is an island with only one major port of entry (the international airport in Reykjavik), a highly literate population, and a universal health care system. These are nearly perfect conditions to study how infectious diseases spread. So, it is no surprise that Iceland has provided the best data we have on the community spread of the novel coronavirus.
Research that is really like three studies in one was published recently in the New England Journal of Medicine.
First, they used a standard strategy of targeted testing like we have done in the U.S. They tested the people who were thought to be likely to have COVID-19: those with classic symptoms, exposure to an infected individual, or recent travel to a high-risk area.
Iceland started its targeted testing program in January, one month before the first COVID-19 case was documented in that country. Then, they ramped up quickly as people became ill. This not nearly as difficult there as it has been here. With only 350,000 individuals, the population of Iceland is only a little over one tenth of a percent of the U.S. population.
From Jan. 31 to March 31, the targeted testing program tested around 9,200 individuals, with the percentage that tested positive as high as 14% in the later weeks as the population prevalence was increasing. This is close to the positive rates we have been seeing in the U.S.
But targeted testing does not tell us much about how the disease is spreading. It really just represents the tip of the iceberg. It does not tell how much of that iceberg is underwater.
If there was a high rate of minimally symptomatic infection, it would imply that the death rate from the virus is much lower than the 1-3% currently reported. It would also imply that herd immunity is developing, meaning, it may be safer to remove some social distancing provisions more quickly.
The Iceland study helps us address this question with its two other parts of the study. From March 13, all Iceland inhabitants could get a coronavirus test if they wanted one. This was a test that would show active infections. But given the timing, it is unlikely that many Icelanders had already been through the disease and come out the other side. Of course, people who had some symptoms were more likely to choose to be tested (57% of this group reported symptoms). Overall, there was a dramatically lower rate of test positivity in this population-based testing group at 0.8%. That means that eight out of 1,000 were positive.
Finally, there was a randomly selected group of people, personally invited by the health service for testing, independent of symptoms. Though only 34% of the 6,782 invited Icelanders responded to the invite, this still represents the best measure yet of how much of the underlying Icelandic population was infected, at least between April 1 and April 4, when this group was tested.
That showed a background rate of infection in Iceland in early April was around 0.6% (six of 1,000). That would extrapolate to about 2,100 people. On April 1, Iceland had 1,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This suggests that there were probably around two individuals infected for every victim whose symptoms brought him or her to medical attention.
This implies that there is still a long way to go before herd immunity develops when about 70% of the population will have had the disease. Also, the observed COVID-19 death rate, while higher than the true death rate, is not likely to be more than an order of magnitude off.
So, if the observed death rate is 3%, the true death rate is likely to be at least 0.3% or more.
Population-based testing has helped to answer a couple of other questions. We know that more men have died of COVID-19 than women. But it was not clear if it was because the disease is more severe in men, or because men are more likely to become infected. The population-based data show that men are indeed a bit more likely to become infected than women. The reason is not clear.
The data also encouragingly show that kids have a lower prevalence of even asymptomatic infection. In the population screening group, none of the nearly 1,000 kids under the age of 10 tested positive. If this result could be replicated, it would lend support to reopening schools.
More than anything else, the Iceland data show the value of a community testing, something that we are sorely lacking in the U.S. An authority recently described making decisions about reopening society without information about the population prevalence of this disease being like trying to land a plane blindfolded. With luck, it can be done. But there are better and safer ways to do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.