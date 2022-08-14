Q: Several weeks ago, we had a storm come through and it did some considerable damage to our home. We immediately contacted our insurance agent who set up a claim and a few days later we got a claim number. We were told to hire a tree guy and have the tree limbs removed. They also said we could hire a contractor to do the temporary repairs to weather in the house, to not have any more water damage, which we did. We were then told to do no more until the insurance adjuster had come and made an evaluation. There has been a contractor come to the neighborhood and offered their services if we sign a contract for repairs and a direction of pay form, authorizing them to handle the insurance claim. Is this a good idea? William
A: The biggest risk you take in an insurance claim is getting substandard work for inflated costs and that can be common in a situation where you are anxious about getting thing done. I would recommend that you never sign anything until a full written estimate has been generated and has been agreed upon by both you and your insurance company.
Let me clarify a few things. First, the insurance company is responsible for paying for the repairs according to their agreement with you, and the type of policy you have is important. Is it a replacement cost or actual cash value policy? Basically, if it is a replacement cost, that is what they will pay up to limitations of the policy. If your policy is a cash value, then that is all they will pay regardless of what it costs to replace. There can be other factors like Guaranteed or 100% replacement cost, regardless of current costs or code requirements, again generally up to a limit.
The contract for repairs is strictly between you and the contractor and the insurance does not guarantee the results or the quality of the repairs. That is strictly up to you and your contractor. What happens when homeowners agree to have work performed or they contract with a contractor before the insurance has adjusted the extent of the damage, you are at the mercy of that contractor and are going to have to live with the quality of the results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.